North Brunswick Township Council election is uncontested

NORTH BRUNSWICK – The General Election for two seats on the North Brunswick Township Council is uncontested.

On the Democratic ticket, incumbents Cologero “Carlo” Socio and Dr. Will Lopez are running for re-election.

Rajesh Mehta, who earlier this year filled the seat of Claribel Cortes, who was sworn in as Middlesex County surrogate, will be on the ballot to continue that term.

Cologero “Carlo” Socio is a lifelong resident of North Brunswick.

He is a project supervisor for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

“I am very active in the community, having served as a class parents for both of my daughters at Judd Elementary School, was a member of the Judd PTO, am currently a member of the North Brunswick Baseball Softball Association board, I am active with the Youth Sports Festival, am a former travel and recreation soccer coach, as well as a former travel and recreation baseball coach. I am an active member of the New Jersey Wrestling Officials Association and will be the incoming secretary of the Central Chapter,” Socio said.

He is also the current liaison to the North Brunswick Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and has served on the North Brunswick Planning Board.

This is Socio’s 21st year on the Township Council; he is the current council president and has served as president and vice president in past years.

“I am running for re-election because I would like to continue the progress we have made in maintaining and attracting ratables to town. The COVID-19 pandemic has proven challenging to the area as well as the township but as we emerge from this we are looking forward to a stable and expanding ratable base. We are in the planning stages of major park improvements at Babbage Park and are working cooperatively with the Board of Education on many endeavors to continue to make North Brunswick a desirable community to raise our families.

“We have seen a heightened awareness with our code enforcement and continue to strive to excel in this area. As we emerge from the shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to not only re-establishing long held township traditions but to expand programming to offer activities to all of our residents.

“We look to accomplish this while keeping a mindful eye on our budget so that we can maintain the services we provide while doing our best to keep our tax rate stable,” Socio said.

William Lopez is a 15-year North Brunswick resident.

A podiatrist, he has also served on the council for four years.

“I take joy in helping the community and participating in moving North Brunswick into a prosperous future,” he said. “In the coming years, if re-elected, I look forward to helping North Brunswick grow in regards to business development, cultural diversity and economic growth. I have been extremely honored to represent this beautiful community and look forward to doing so in the future.”

Rajesh Mehta has lived in North Brunswick for almost 22 years.

He retired four years ago from the U.S. Postal Service, where he served as a supervisor and manager.

He has been involved in town through the Municipal Alliance Committee, Heritage Day Committee, Human Relations Committee and Meals on Wheels.

Mehta said when he moved from India to the U.S. in 1988, he had a background in politics. After he retired he decided he wanted to “make our community better” and became a committeeman for District 27.

He said his main areas of concern are property taxes, the train station development, water meter replacement, complaints about Optimum/Altice cable service and continuing a low crime rate.

“I will see how I can make a difference,” Mehta said. North Brunswick is a “nice community” and “I will try do improve what I can.”

There are no municipal offices in South Brunswick up for election in 2021.