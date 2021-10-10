Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 13

• A booster dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be offered at the Freehold Township Senior Center, 116 Jackson Mills Road, Freehold Township, for individuals age 65 and older; for individuals age 18 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions; and for healthcare workers or other individuals who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure. Dates are as follows: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. Individuals must register to receive the booster shot by calling 732-294-2160 or by going to https://tinyurl.com/FAHDBooster.com • New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Oct. 14, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Oct. 19, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 20, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Oct. 21, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 27, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Oct. 28, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a cookstove demonstration on Oct. 16 and Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000. • The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th century woodworking demonstration on Oct. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000. • The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on Oct. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000. • The Monmouth County Park System will host Thompson Park Day on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft. The all ages event includes pumpkin painting, wagon rides, children’s races, entertainment and more. Some activities have a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000. • The Monmouth County Park System will present Thompson Park Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road (Route 520), Lincroft. Activities including canoeing on Marlu Lake (weather permitting), children’s races, archery, pumpkin painting, wagon rides and more. Some activities require a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000. • A Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (rain date, Oct. 24).

There will be canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, a pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, live music, food trucks, games, and activities for children, adults and canines. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. Details: www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

• A new online support and discussion group for women in the workplace is being offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, which has an affiliate office in Ocean County. The focus is on women who have experienced emotional, physical or sexual intimidation or abuse on the job. The group, Life in Waves, is meeting online twice a month via Zoom. Through the group, members share resources and strategies to improve their mental health. Life in Waves meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. To receive a link, call 609-652-3800 or email lifeinwaves@mhanj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

