Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 13

• A booster dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be offered at the Freehold Township Senior Center, 116 Jackson Mills Road, Freehold Township, for individuals age 65 and older; for individuals age 18 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions; and for healthcare workers or other individuals who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure. Dates are as follows: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. Individuals must register to receive the booster shot by calling 732-294-2160 or by going to https://tinyurl.com/FAHDBooster.com
• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Oct. 14, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org
• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Oct. 19, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 20, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Oct. 21, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 27, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Oct. 28, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org
• The Monmouth County Park System will present a cookstove demonstration on Oct. 16 and Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.
• The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th century woodworking demonstration on Oct. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on Oct. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Thompson Park Day on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft. The all ages event includes pumpkin painting, wagon rides, children’s races, entertainment and more. Some activities have a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.
• The Monmouth County Park System will present Thompson Park Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road (Route 520), Lincroft. Activities including canoeing on Marlu Lake (weather permitting), children’s races, archery, pumpkin painting, wagon rides and more. Some activities require a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.
• A Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (rain date, Oct. 24).
There will be canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, a pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, live music, food trucks, games, and activities for children, adults and canines. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. Details: www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.
• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com
Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@thetritownnews.com. Please submit items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.