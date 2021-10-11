Old Bridge High holds annual Pink Out football game

1 / 6 2 / 6 Old Bridge High School held its annual Pink Out varsity football game on Oct. 8. 3 / 6 4 / 6 Old Bridge High School held its annual Pink Out varsity football game on Oct. 8.PHOTOS COURTESY OF OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP PUBLIC SCHOOLS 5 / 6 Old Bridge High School held its annual Pink Out varsity football game on Oct. 8. 6 / 6 ❮ ❯

PHOTOS COURTESY OF OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Old Bridge High School held its annual Pink Out varsity football game on Oct. 8. The Old Bridge Knights prevailed over the Perth Amboy Panthers, 49-7.

The community came together not only for the game, but also for a good cause. Players, coaches, staff, students, parents and guests brought awareness to the issue of breast cancer, donning pink in everything from uniforms, to clothes, to hats and face paint.

Money was raised for the cause through the sale of T-shirts, pink sunglasses, beads and other trinkets.

Students arrived at school during the day in full Pink Out regalia. They celebrated the event in the parking lot after school and were treated to a rooftop “dismissal concert” by Design Technology teacher Scott Beverly as they exited the high school.

That spirit held firm all the way through the final moments of the game later that night. Bob Demarco Stadium was filled with excited spectators of all ages, decked out in pink.

The night ended up in victory for the Knights, but also for the cause of breast cancer awareness.