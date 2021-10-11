Forsgate’s Esposito, Jr. wins 2021 race as New Jersey PGA Section Senior Player of the Year

Forsgate Country Club’s touring professional Frank Esposito, Jr. claimed his fourth New Jersey PGA Senior Player of the Year title for his 2021 tournament results.PHOTO COURTESY OF ON COURSE STRATEGIES

× Forsgate Country Club’s touring professional Frank Esposito, Jr. claimed his fourth New Jersey PGA Senior Player of the Year title for his 2021 tournament results.PHOTO COURTESY OF ON COURSE STRATEGIES

Forsgate Country Club’s touring professional Frank Esposito, Jr. claimed his fourth New Jersey PGA Senior Player of the Year title for his 2021 tournament results.

Esposito, a member of the New Jersey PGA Hall of Fame, previously captured the top senior ranking in 2020, 2017 and 2014.

He also is a member of the club’s Teaching Professional staff and is available for private lessons to non-members.

Esposito, 58, also contended for the New Jersey PGA Section’s Player of the Year honors for golf professionals under the age of 50, according to information provided by On Course Strategies, on behalf of the Monroe-based course.

Esposito ended the season finishing ninth in a field of 131 players.

Before qualifying to play in the state’s senior tournaments, Esposito notched four New Jersey PGA Player of the Year titles.

Esposito has played in PGA Champions Tour tournaments, competed in the U.S. Open and in two PGA Championships. Earlier this year, he earned a spot in the prestigious Senior PGA Championship. In 2014, he won the Senior PGA Professional National Championship.

Esposito’s New Jersey golf resume includes two NJ Open titles and three NJ Senior Open Championship victories, according to the statement.

For more information about Forsgate Country Club, visit www.forsgatecc.com or call 732-521-0070.