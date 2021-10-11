Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Route 1 in Lawrence Township

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 1 near Bakers Basin Road Oct. 11, and the incident is under investigation, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Police received a call from a driver at 6:38 a.m. reporting that he saw a person down in the roadway. When police arrived, they discovered that a pedestrian had been fatally struck by a vehicle.

Route 1 north was shut down in the area for several hours while the investigation was underway.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time, police said.

Lawrence Township police Detective Joseph Radlinsky is heading the investigation, along with help from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Unit.

Witnesses or anyone with additional information should contact Radlinsky at 609-844-7143 or jradlinsky@lawrencetwp.com.