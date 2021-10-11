Police looking for armed robber

The search is on for the man who robbed a patron at gunpoint at a laundromat on Brunswick Avenue on Sept. 29, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

The 27-year-old victim, who lives in Lawrence Township, was inside the laundromat waiting for his clothing to dry when the gunman entered the laundromat, police said.

The man displayed a handgun and kicked the victim before taking his cell phone and backpack, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The suspect was described a a light-skinner or Hispanic man. He was wearing a black ski mask and dark clothing. He fled the laundromat in an unknown direction, police said.