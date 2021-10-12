Cheers and Jeers

1 / 4 2 / 4 3 / 4 4 / 4 ❮ ❯

By Damian Holbrook

Cheers to The Other Two

for showcasing superstar Molly Shannon (pictured, with Tim Rogan). As a talk-show phenom mom on the HBO Max comedy (which moved from Comedy Central for Season 2), the Saturday Night Live vet is stealing every scene — and our hearts.

Cheers to General Hospital

for recasting with surgical precision. First, All My Children hunk Cameron Mathison checks in as the new Drew Cain. Now, Days of Our Lives icon Charles Shaughnessy is making the rounds as resurrected villain Victor Cassadine. This double shot of soap royalty is just what the doctor ordered.

Jeers to Bachelor in Paradise‘s

Brendan and Pieper. The secret couple, dating pre-BIP, came on the ABC show looking for followers, not romance. Talk about being here for the wrong reasons.

Jeers to Dancing with the Stars

for falling laughably short when it comes to stars for the ABC series. Season

30 boasts a Peloton instructor and one of the main players in the 2019 college admissions scandal. What’s next, a Karen caught on film coughing on folks at Costco?