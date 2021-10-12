1 / 2 COURTESY OF HBO 2 / 2 Brooks Darnell and Erinn Westbrook PHOTO CREDIT: COPYRIGHT 2021 CROWN MEDIA UNITED STATES LLC ❮ ❯

By Rick Gables

As a part of its annual Fall Harvest six-movie event, Hallmark Channel will premiere the new film Advice to Love By on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. When a “love advice” author crosses paths with a dating columnist, an attraction begins to blossom into more. As both use strategies from their own playbooks to win the other over, is it possible that they’ve both met their match? The movie stars Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnell.

HBO will premiere the nine-episode season three of Succession on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Created by Jesse Armstrong, this award-winning drama series second season won a total of seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series. The new season’s cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.

The Emmy-nominated and Critics Choice Television Award-winning series Hoarders returns to A&E on Monday, Oct. 18, from 8 p.m. ET/PT, tackling the biggest, most extreme, and most challenging hoards in the country. These special 2-hour episodes focus on a single person and take an in-depth look at how to deal with a hoarding crisis of epic magnitude. Over the course of the season, viewers are introduced to individuals from across the United States as the Hoarders‘ team of experts race against the clock to avert crises ranging from jail time to financial ruin and loss of property. Then at 10 p.m. ET/PT, A&E premieres the new season of Intervention, kicking off with three new episodes from various cities and culminates with a new 5-episode run anchored in California which confronts the fentanyl crisis. The series profiles people whose addiction to drugs, alcohol or compulsive behavior has brought them to the brink of destruction.