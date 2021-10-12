Three seats up for grabs on East Windsor Township Council

East Windsor voters will have some choices to make in deciding who will represent them on the East Windsor Township Council for the next four years when they cast their ballots in the Nov. 2 general election.

Up for grabs are the three seats held by incumbent Township Council members Denise Daniels, Alan Rosenberg and Perry Shapiro, who are Democrats.

Shapiro is not seeking re-election. Daniels and Rosenberg are running for re-election, along with political newcomer David Russell, on the Democratic Party ticket. They are being challenged by Anna Lustenberg, who is the sole Republican Party candidate.

Lustenberg, who served on the East Windsor Township Council in the mid-1990s, is a 35-year resident of the township. She retired in 2012 from Verizon as its director of External Affairs.

“I am running for East Windsor Township Council to serve our residents and to add a new voice on the council. For too long, there has been one-party rule with little or no discussion in public on key issues,” Lustenberg said.

Keeping property taxes low is “first and foremost” her most important goal, Lustenberg said. She said would attend the East Windsor Regional School District school board meetings to learn about the issues and find out why the school district raises property taxes every year, and to explore potential inter-local government agreements that could save money.

To increase transparency, Lustenberg said, she would encourage the Township Council to post copies of resolutions and ordinances that are listed on its meeting agenda in advance of the meeting. Princeton and West Windsor municipal governments post the documents ahead of the meeting.

Rosenberg has lived in East Windsor for more than 50 years. He worked for an investment banking firm before switching careers to become a writer and broadcaster. He is now retired.

“I love this town and the people in it,” Rosenberg said. “I have learned much over the years and look forward to using that knowledge while serving East Windsor as a councilman for another term.”

Russell has lived in East Windsor since 2005. He is the president and principle owner of Fire & Safety Services Ltd.

“I am running for the Township Council for several reasons,” Russell said.

Chief among them, he said, is ensuring that the residents continue to be represented in a manner that maximizes the services that the township provides them, as well as exercising fiscal responsibility and encouraging business growth while preserving the open space that residents enjoy.

Daniels could not be reached for comment by press time.