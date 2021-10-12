Just Off Main Productions presents Nine Circles Haunted Trail Oct. 22-23 in Monroe

×

Just Off Main Productions is inviting the Central Jersey community to take a trip through the Nine Circles Haunted Trail in Monroe. Guests will be able to visit different layers of H-E-Double Hockey Sticks and find themselves meeting all sorts of spooky spirits concluding with meeting the devil himself, Satan.

The Nine Circles Haunted Trail will be open for two nights from 8-11:45 p.m. on Oct. 22 and from 8-10:45 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 309 Gravel Hill Road, Monroe.

The trail is family-friendly and works with the audience to ensure everybody is comfortable while going through the trail.

Tickets are available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=130898.

Just Off Main Production is Main Street Theatre Company’s new immersive theater program. For more information visit http://www.mainstreettheatrecompany.org/2021-season/nine-circles-haunted-trail.