Lawrence Township hit-and-run victim’s name released, investigation continuing

A 54-year-old Lawrence Township woman has been identified as the victim of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Route 1/Brunswick Pike at Bakers Basin Road, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Maria Moreira was found lying in the roadway in the crash, which was reported at 6:38 a.m. Oct. 11 by a passing motorist, police said. The caller said there was a person down in the roadway.

When police arrived, they discovered that a pedestrian – subsequently identified as Moreira – had been fatally struck by a vehicle.

Lawrence Township police Detective Joseph Radlinsky is heading the investigation, which is ongoing. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Fatal Motor Crash Unit is assisting the police department.

Witnesses or anyone with additional information should contact Radlinsky at 609-844-7143 or jradlinsky@lawrencetwp.com.