Suspect allegedly discharges firearm during pursuit; still at large

Authorities are investigating a police pursuit of an armed suspect who eluded the police in a

stolen vehicle and, thereafter, fled on foot.

Patrol officers of the North Brunswick Police Department attempted to pull over a stolen

Honda Civic traveling in the area of Route 27 around 4 p.m. Oct. 8, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department, and Chief Joseph Battaglia of the North Brunswick Police Department on Oct. 12.

The officers initiated a motor vehicle pursuit after the driver of the Honda allegedly did not pull over, according to reports.

Shortly thereafter, the pursuit was terminated pursuant to Attorney General

guidelines, officials said.

Members of the North Brunswick and New Brunswick police

departments later located the Honda on Quentin Avenue in New Brunswick.

Upon their arrival on Quentin Avenue, officers pursued a male who is

believed to be the driver of the Honda and was seen running from the area, according to the statement.

During the foot pursuit, an illegal firearm was discharged.

The suspect was not apprehended and a firearm was recovered from the

scene.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information

or surveillance footage of the area should call the New Brunswick

Police Department at 732-745-5200 and the North Brunswick Police

Department at 732-247-0922, ext. 342.