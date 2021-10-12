William W. Hewitt Jr., 93

William W. Hewitt, Jr. passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2021 in Princeton, N.J. at the age of 93.

Born on July 28, 1928 in New York City, N.Y. to William Sr. and Mildred (Hegeman) Hewitt, he grew up in Garden City, Long Island, along with his sister Barbara (McBride), and graduated from Garden City High School. He attended Deerfield Academy and then graduated from Princeton University.

During the Korean War he served in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge. His business career spanned many years at Merrill Lynch, as well as other financial institutions.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Suzanne (Throckmorton) Hewitt, along with his son William (Catherine) and daughter Heather (Vincent), and three grandchildren: Will, Jack and Elizabeth.

Requiem by Robert Louis Stevenson

Under the wide and starry sky,

Dig the grave and let me lie.

Glad did I live and gladly die,

And I laid me down with a will.

This be the verse you grave for me:

Here he lies where he longed to be;

Home is the sailor, home from sea,

And the hunter home from the hill.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, Princeton.