The Saraswati Cultural Association and East Brunswick will present Diwali: Festival of Lights from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

The free, outdoor event will include cultural performances, folk dances, mehndi, vendors, food stalls and a live band.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted.

For more information, visit www.scaofnj.org