Hope Hose Humane Co. No. 1 members excited to bring back RiverFest this weekend

Hope Hose Humane Co. #1 will host its sixth annual RiverFest on Oct. 16 at Bordentown Beach from 1-10 p.m. PHOTO COURTESY OF HOPE HOSE HUMANE CO. #1

After a yearlong delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bordentown’s oldest fire company, Hope Hose Humane Co. No. 1, is set to bring back its RiverFest this weekend.

The sixth edition of the festival will be held on Oct. 16 from 1-10 p.m. at Bordentown Beach.

From food trucks to beer and wine gardens to craft vendors to live music, and, family-friendly activities, members are looking forward to seeing Bordentown residents come out to support its fire company.

“We’re hoping to have a lot of people come out for the event this year,” said RiverFest Marketing Manager Brian Maugeri. “We’ve had a slew of people come out in the past. It would be nice to see that again.”

RiverFest was created by Hope Hose Humane Co. No. 1 for the all-volunteer fire company to receive donations to help pay for new equipment, training seminars, and keeping the firehouse up to code.

Back in 2019, the festival had over 10,000 people attend throughout the day and Maugeri said residents and local businesses have been very supportive in helping donate money toward the fire company.

“We’re one big family,” Maugeri said of Bordentown. “The community and small businesses donate a lot to us. They love us and we love them.”

This is a donation-entry event.

According to Maugeri, Hope Hose Humane Co. No. 1 is the second oldest volunteer fire company in the United States.

Maugeri has been a part of Hope Hose Humane Company for almost 47 years, around when Hope Hose and Humane consolidated into one fire company in 1976.

Throughout the pandemic, Maugeri said the fire company was able to serve the Bordentown community the best it could.

He added that the fire company will begin opening its banquet hall soon to residents for birthday parties, weddings and other celebrations.

RiverFest will begin with an opening ceremony where Hope Hose Humane Co. No. 1 and other local firefighters and emergency workers will honor those who served before them.

Bands that will be playing at the event include Fat Elvis and the Hors Devours, Black Brant and The Polish Nannies.

There will be a free kids corner from 1-6 p.m. It will include a bouncy house, a magician and a face painting station.

To gain access to the beer and wine gardens at the festivals, attendees must purchase a beverage ticket.

Tickets are $15 if pre-ordered online or $20 at the gate. Hope Hose Humane Co. No. 1 will be holding a pre-sale event for people to purchase a beverage ticket for $15 on Oct. 14 at Hope Hose on Burlington Street.

Each beverage ticket includes three drinks and a souvenir mug. RiverFest will offer nine beers on tap in addition to wine.

“We’ve been selling a lot of tickets,” Maugeri said.

To purchase tickets online, visit https://hope-hose-humane-company-no-1.ticketleap.com/bordentown-riverfest2021

The festival will also be offering shuttle bus services to attendees from Guilder Field and Divine Word Seminary. Handicap parking will be accessible at Christ Church of Bordentown.

For more information on RiverFest 2021, visit https://bordentownriverfest.com.