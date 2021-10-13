Learn about hereditary cancer risk; program held in memory of East Brunswick woman

What You Need to Know About Hereditary Cancer Risk will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 through the Monroe Township Public Library.

Medical and genetics experts will discuss how to determine and reduce hereditary cancer risk. The panel of speakers includes Dr. Michael Nissenblatt, medical oncologist and clinical professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; Melissa Gandhi, genetic counselor at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey; Abby Grayson, licensed professional counselor, BRCA1-positive and a “previvor;” and Scott Lanman, peer navigator with FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered).

This virtual program will be presented via Zoom in memory of Sheryl Lanman Nichols, of East Brunswick, who died of hereditary breast cancer in 2015 at age 34.