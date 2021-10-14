Common calendar, Packet papers, Oct. 15

Throughout October

The Burlington County Farmers Market will continue weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at the Burlington County Agricultural Center on Centerton Road in Moorestown.

The market features a wide variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables, cheeses, meats, flowers, plants and baked goods, along with an assortment of handmade crafts.

Opening Day this year will also feature craft beer sales for the first time. The beer sales are permitted under a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February that allows the New Jersey Division of Alcohol Beverage Control to issue special seasonal permits to New Jersey breweries or wineries to sell their products at farm markets.

Beer sales will be for off-site consumption, though overage adults will be permitted to try a limited number of samples at the market.

In addition to shopping opportunities, each market day features live entertainment from area musicians.

While COVID-19 capacity limits have been relaxed in recent months, customers and vendors will still be required to wear face masks or face coverings when attending the market.

The Nature Center at Washington Crossing State Park in the Titusville section of Hopewell Township announced programs for October.

A family nature walk for visitors of all ages is planned for 1-2 p.m. Oct. 16. Join an informal naturalist-guided trail walk.

A park foliage hike for guests age 9 and older will be 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 24. This is a naturalist-guided 4-mile hike taking on the park’s natural and historic areas, and several interesting and remote sections of the park, during the fall foliage season.

Wear sturdy footwear. Bring drinking water, a snack and a pair of binoculars.

Advanced registration required.

Adults are invited to a tomahawk throwing session from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

These programs are offered free of charge unless otherwise indicated.

Attendance is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All programs will initially meet at the Nature Center unless otherwise indicated.

In the event of inclement weather, some programs might be canceled. Call ahead before coming out.

These events are available to families and individuals only. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Programs for scouts, schools, home school groups and other groups are available and scheduled separately by special arrangement; call 609-737-0609.

Hillsborough is celebrating its first-ever Scarecrow Festival.

Drop by the Municipal Complex on South Branch Road to see the more than 40 scarecrows on display.

While strolling “Scarecrow Lane,” take photos and share on social media using the hashtag #BoroScarecrowFestival21

Look for the QR code signs to vote for your favorite scarecrow or use the online form

Friday, Oct. 15

The Princeton Folk Music Society returns with a live concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 with the vocal harmony of Windborne.

The four Windbourne singers deliver presentations of folk songs from various traditions through four-part harmony, with occasional instrumental support.

The concert will be held Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton.

Admission at the door is $25 general, $20 members, $10 students or $5 children. Free parking.

Enjoy an evening of community-created entertainment in the form of storytelling and poetic open mic from 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 15.

All are welcome to tell a well-prepared story or perform their poetry. Performers should bring their own work, inspired by this month’s theme: After Midnight.

The evening will include 45 minutes of stories and 45 minutes of poetry with a brief intermission.

Visit artscouncilofprinceton.org to RSVP. Free and open to the public.

The Arts Council of Princeton is located at 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

Old Town Pub will sponsor its first proceeds night of 2021, when 10% of sales on Oct. 15 will be donated to MacFarland Intermediate School and Clara Barton Elementary School PTOs in Bordentown.

Reservations recommended.

Must present the flier for the donation to be valid.

For more information, email macfarlandpto@gmail.com

Friday, Oct. 15 – Saturday, Oct. 30

HomeFront’s ArtJam 2021 launches Oct. 15 and continues through Oct. 30 in Palmer Square, Princeton.

The art event will bring life and color to an empty storefront by creating a pop-up gallery that combines undiscovered artists who have experienced homelessness, professional artists and the community in a celebration of creativity, inclusiveness and empowerment.

ArtJam 2021 benefits ArtSpace, HomeFront’s innovative therapeutic art program for those experiencing homelessness. HomeFront is a nationally recognized program that supports Mercer County’s families that experience or are at risk of homelessness by providing housing and resources.

The pop-up gallery will feature more than 75 artists, and includes paintings, sculpture, pottery, and other original works.

SewingSpace participants will be selling hand-sewn creations.

ArtJam 2021 will be using a satellite location at the HomeFront Family Campus in Ewing (the Blue Garage Gallery) to house a special collection of oversized artworks too large to display in the Palmer Square location. Visit www.artjamnj.org for details on the artists and pieces available for sale there.

The gallery, located at 19 Hulfish St., Princeton, opens Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and will be open Oct. 15-30. Gallery hours are: Mondays to Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information on ArtJam, ArtSpace, volunteering or sponsorship opportunities, contact Ruthann Traylor at 609-883-7500, ext. 316, or RuthannT@homefrontnj.org

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans may need to be revised. Visit www.artjamnj.org for the most updated information.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Hope Hose Co. No. 1 will hold Riverfest 2021 from 1-10 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bordertown Beach.

More details to follow.

Join the Arts Council of Princeton from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 16 for the opening reception of “Talk to Me” by Katherine Parker and Janet Filomeno, a show about long friendships and the conversations between two artists.

“Talk to Me” is on view in the ACP’s Taplin Gallery at 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton, from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20.

Free and open to the public.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

The OAKtober Celebration at Marquand Park Children’s Arboretum will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16. Rain date is Oct. 17.

Join a celebration of the Oak in Marquand Park in Princeton. Free oak saplings, oak scavenger hunt, cookies and cider.

Marquand Park is bordered by Lovers Lane, Mercer Street and Stockton Street. There is pedestrian access from all of these; the main entrance and parking lot are at 87 Lovers Lane.

For more information, visit www.marquandpark.org/

Sunday, Oct. 17

The family of Phyllis Marchand invites the community to an Oct. 17 tribute to the longtime Princeton resident and its longest serving mayor, who died in March.

From noon to 3 p.m., stop by the D&R Greenway’s Johnson Education Center, 1 Preservation Pl., Princeton.

There will be no formal presentation, but there will be jazz music by Princeton’s Steve Hiltner Band and light refreshments.

To RSVP and to receive more details such as directions, parking, and inclement weather contingency, visit https://drgreenway.org/

The Art of Deception, Duck Decoy Workshop with Master Carver Jode Hillman, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 through Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Workshop is limited to eight people.

Learn about the history, application and usage of traditional hunting decoys produced in Western New Jersey.

Students will carve and paint a black duck silhouette decoy. The completed decoy will be suitable for hunting use or decorative display.

All supplies, and materials provided.

Lunch included from Brick Farm Market.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-deception-duck-decoy-workshop-with-master-carver-jode-hillman-tickets-138520485501

The Princeton Society of Musical Amateurs welcomes singers to a choral reading of Faure’s “Requiem” and “Cantique de Jean Racine” at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton, Route 206 at Cherry Hill Road, Princeton.

Conductor is Alicia Brozovich.

Choral singers welcome. No auditions. Vocal scores provided.

The cost is $10 admission for singers, or annual membership. Free for students and non-singing guests.

Visit http://musicalamateurs.org or email musical.amateurs@gmail.com

Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre presents its new production, “Inspiraciones,” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Hungarian Athletic Club, 233 Somerset St., New Brunswick.

The afternoon will include classical Spanish dances, regional dances, a protest dance and Gypsy Flamenco. There will be the debut of new choreography inspired by famous paintings of women.

Tickets are $20 for seniors and students or $30 for the general public.

To order tickets, visit https://alboradainspiraciones.eventbrite.com

For more information or to purchase tickets by check, call 732-598-3979 or email alboradadance@optonline.net

Athletes of all abilities can choose to run, walk or simply attend the American Highlander 5K Fun Run and 0.0 Challenge in Ewing on Oct. 17.

Runners, some clad in kilts, will complete a 5K through the streets of Ewing starting at Glen Roc Shopping Center on Scotch Road and ending at River Horse Brewing.

Pre-race registration at the American Highlander kilt shop starts at 9:30 a.m. and the run starts at 10:30 a.m.

The 0.0 Warrior Challenge for those who don’t wish to run takes place when the 5K run ends at 11:30 a.m. at River Horse Brewing, site of the post-run festivities.

Participants, including runners and non-runners alike, will receive a commemorative T-shirt, a special participatory medallion and are invited to join in food, beverages, bagpipes, live Celtic music and awards for top runners in each category.

Pricing for the 5K Fun Run and 0.0 Challenge is $40 online through Oct. 13 and then $45 thereafter. Go to www.americanhighlander.com/events to sign up or email licensedtokilt@gmail.com with any questions.

The Cranbury Library-sponsored New Neighbors Reception will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 in Village Park, near the north shore of Brainerd Lake, off Maplewood Avenue and Route 130, Cranbury.

RSVP to newneighbor@CranburyLibraryFoundation.org.

Through Sunday, Oct. 17

Eden Autism is offering a Virtual 5K & Fun Run/Walk. Participants can complete their race anytime between Oct. 1 and 17.

The virtual race has no capacity limit and registration will remain open until the final day of the race.

All races are $30, $25 for children ages 5 to 17, and free for children under 5.

The goal of the event is to raise $200,000 for Eden Autism, a nonprofit that supports individuals with autism across the lifespan. Eden currently serves more than 200 children and adults through education, early intervention, employment training, and residential services.

To register, donate, or learn more information about the event, visit edenautism5k.org.

Monday, Oct. 18

Eleven Burlington County women will be recognized for their leadership and service to their communities during this year’s 2021 Outstanding Women of Burlington County Awards Reception.

This year’s group will be honored on Oct. 18 during a reception at the Riverton Country Club, 1416 Highland Ave., Cinnaminson.

The reception will start at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s honorees are:

Volunteerism: Fozia Janjua, Mount Laurel resident and founder of Community South Jersey and Philadelphia (Community SJP)

Mentorship: Helen Barsocchi, Medford resident and board member/coach for United Girls Softball Association

Law/Law Enforcement: Sally Landrum, Willingboro Police Community Engagement officer

Health Care: Holly Funkhouser Cucuzzella, Burlington County health officer

Government: Carol Murphy, New Jersey assemblywoman

Frontline Worker: Phyllis Worrell, Healthcare Coordinator for Burlington County OEM and Emergency Management coordinator for Virtua Health

First Responder: Lori Engler, Bordentown EMT/firefighter

Education: Amanda Cassel, assistant principal and supervisor of Instruction at Lenape High School

Diversity and Inclusion: Saima Bhutta, Moorestown resident and activist

Corporate Leadership: Kathleen Horton, chief financial officer for Food Bank of South Jersey

Community Service: Shannon Gibson, program director at Oaks Integrated Care

In addition to recognizing the contributions of outstanding women leaders, the council is also awarding scholarships to three female high school graduates who have demonstrated leadership and advocacy for equity, excellence in scholastics and interest in women’s issues and an interest in pursuing a career in a science, technology, engineering and math field, according to the statement.

The scholarship winners are:

Skylar Brotz, Delran High School, Alice Paul Champion Award

Maya Tanikawa-Brown, Northern Burlington County Regional High School, Celeste Arties Memorial Award

Makayla Scott, Burlington County Institute of Technology-Westampton, Elizabeth Coleman White STEM Award

Tickets for the awards reception are $75 and are available at https://outstandingwomenburlco2021.eventbrite.com

Those interested in sponsorships should visit https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/DocumentCenter/View/14053/Ad-Solicitation-2021-final?bidId=

The Women’s College Club of Princeton will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Stockton Education Center at Morven Museum and Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Michele Granberg will speak on “Adjusting to Life Changes with Ease and Humor.”

Open to the public. No fee. No registration required.

For more information, visit www.wccp.org

Tuesdays, Oct. 19, Nov. 30 and Jan. 11

Pennington School’s Middle School will hold virtual open houses at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Nov. 30 and Jan. 11.

Head of School Chrissie Knight and Middle School Dean of Students Lisa Houston will lead an informative session for parents of prospective students.

Register at https://pennington.schooladminonline.com/portal/public_calendars/middle_school_information_session

Wednesday, Oct. 20

AFAA certified fitness instructor Helen Tanzini will be leading a 35-minute chair yoga demonstration class on Oct. 20.

Warm up and stretching exercises seated in a chair will be followed by standing cardiovascular endurance activities.

Following the cool down, there will be work on stretching, balance, coordination, pelvic floor & core strengthening.

There will be no activities on the floor.

Equipment needed includes weights or two water bottles, a 12-inch diameter ball, and a chair that does not rock or have wheels.

For more information, visit www.cranburytownship.org/home/news/wellness-program-chair-exercise-october-20-2021

Thursday, Oct. 21

The 14th Annual Kidsbridge Humanitarian Awards Reception and Live Auction will take from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Stone Terrace by John Henry, 2275 Kuser Road, Hamilton.

A group of business, foundation and educational leaders is being honored for their humanitarian efforts and community service. By their actions, the Kidsbridge honorees have displayed a dedication to improving the quality of life in our community with positive and lasting results.

The 2021 honorees include: Patricia Hartpence, NJM Insurance Group, corporate giving officer; Cecilia Birge, Princeton High School assistant principal and AAPI activist who organized the Anti-Asian Hate Rally in Princeton last March; Princeton resident Dr. Rameck Hunt, Three Doctors Foundation, Penn Medicine Princeton Health; and Paula Bethea, Joyce Kilmer School principal.

For event information, visit www.kidsbridgecenter.org/2021-humanitarian-awards-celebration/

Join the seniors of Beth El Synagogue in East Windsor and Jewish Family and Children’s Services for the virtual program, “Ghosts, Golems and the Afterlife in Judaism,” a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

Rabbi Matt Nover will discuss the Jewish versions of dead and undead creatures and whether they are evil or just different.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/8970033588 using Meeting ID 8970033588 and password 1234.

To call in, dial 1-929-205-6099, and enter the meeting ID and password at the prompts.

Contact the synagogue office at 609-443-4454 or www.bethel.net with any questions.

Beth El Synagogue of East Windsor presents “Jewish Music & Dance Trivia” at 8 p.m. Oct. 21.

Try your hand at Jewish music and dance trivia. Chat with fellow players on Zoom and compete on Kahoot.

Prizes will be awarded.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/9729253056. The meeting ID is 972 925 3056 using password 1234.

For more information, call 609-443-4454 or visit www.bethel.net.

Friday, Oct. 22

City of Angels NJ will honor Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo, Joseph Foley of Foley’s Market, Jeff Hurley of the Trenton Thunder, and Steve Trevelise of NJ 101.5 FM during the “We Are Resilient” Masquerade Gala, which will be held beginning at 6pm Oct. 22 at the Mercer Oaks Ballroom, 725 Village Dr. W., West Windsor.

The organization provides resources for those suffering from addiction.

There will be music and an awards presentation.

For tickets or sponsorship information, visit www.cityofangelsnj.org/masquerade/

Somerset County 4-H will hold its Full Moon Trunk-or-Treat celebration of Halloween from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Ted Blum 4-H Center, 310 Milltown Road, Bridgewater.

Open to the public of all ages, the event will include games, activities, arts and crafts, and candy for all the trick-or-treaters who attend.

For more information, visit 4histops.org.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 22

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) announced its 2021-22 season under the new leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel.

ARB will start the season with a month-long “bubble” residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, a 153-acre artist sanctuary located in upstate New York. Dancers and artistic staff, including ARB’s newly appointed Artistic Associate Gillian Murphy, will rehearse and develop new repertoire in this remote and inspiring environment that can safely accommodate ARB’s growing roster of 13 company artists, three apprentices, and five ARB2 dancers. This residency will be made possible by The Ted & Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund.

A resident company of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, the company returns to its home venue Oct. 22-24 for a series of live performances, entitled “Emergence”. This varied program includes Ethan Stiefel’s Wood Work (created for The Washington Ballet in 2019); Amy Seiwert’s World, Interrupted; David Fernandez’s Mexican Music; and Saudade, created by ARB’s very own Ryoko Tanaka. For tickets, visit secure.nbpac.org/emergence

ARB’s production of The Nutcracker returns to theaters across New Jersey:

McCarter Theatre Center, Princeton, Nov. 26-28

Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, Dec. 3 and 5

Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, Trenton, Dec. 9-10

State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick, Dec. 17-19, with live orchestra

ARB revisits the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in New York City on Feb. 19, 2022, with a mixed repertoire. The spring season continues with a series of world premieres, beginning with Ethan Stiefel’s reimagining of the vibrant and popular tale, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center April 1-3, 2022.

Rounding out the 2021-22 season, ARB will present a new works program titled Movin’ + Groovin’ at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center June 3-5, 2022, featuring world premieres by choreographers new to ARB; Ja’Malik, Caili Quan, and another choreographer to be announced soon.

For ticket information, visit http://arballet.org

Friday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 24

Montgomery Township’s new Arts Council is hosting A Return to Art, a 3-day visual arts exhibition and sale, from Oct. 22-24.

The Arts Council was formed this year by Montgomery Township’s volunteer-driven Economic Development Committee in order to showcase local and regional artists while providing the community with in-person access to artists who might be their neighbors.

A Return to Art will be held at 1060 Route 206 (State Road), Princeton, in the GfK building, just south of the Princeton Airport entrance.

The event kicks off with a ticketed reception to meet the artists from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 22, with wine, appetizers and live music. Tickets for the reception may be purchased through https://montgomeryartscouncil.org or at the door.

Oct. 23 and 24, the exhibit will be open for the public at no cost from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Arts Council is looking for adult and high school volunteers to assist with handing out fliers, putting up posters and installing lawn signs. Email montyartscouncil@gmail.com with your name and phone number by Oct. 8.

Proceeds of A Return to Art will be directed towards a scholarship fund for arts-bound students as well as future community-based Arts Council programs.

Friday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 7

“Harvey” opens on Oct. 22 at the Somerset Valley Players, Hillsborough’s nonprofit community theatre, and runs weekends through Nov. 7.

The comedy is about a man, Elwood P. Dowd, who insists his best friend is a six-foot-tall invisible rabbit named Harvey. The reactions of his concerned family and beleaguered psychiatrists result in comedy and a moral to the story.

Produced by Roberta Steve and stage managed by Shannen Rivers, “Harvey” will be on stage at the Somerset Valley Players theater, 689 Amwell Road (Route 514), Hillsborough, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

The theater is air conditioned, barrier free and wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are $20 for adults or $18 for students and seniors. For tickets, go to www.svptheatre.org.

Masks are required inside the building.

Select dates, from Oct. 22 to March 2022

Randy Now’s Man Cave has a slate of performances scheduled through the end of the year:

Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m., Night Scented Harp: The Music of Kate Bush, featuring harpist and vocalist Erin Hill

Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m., From the Rockats, Dibbs Preston, Barry Ryan and The Detonators

Oct. 24 at 6 p.m., The Resurrection of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, after the Bordentown City Halloween Parade

Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Midge Ure

Nov. 19 and 20, both at 7:30 p.m., The Successful Failures with guest Tod the Mod

Dec. 3, time to be announced, The Split Squad with Keith Streng, Hard Working Men

Dec. 11, time to be announced, The Fleshtones

Dec. 19, time to be announced, Ed Hamell’s Hamell for the Holidays

March 2022 will be Richie Ramone, details to be announced

Randy Now’s Man Cave is located at 134 Farnsworth Ave., Bordertown.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. The phone lines are open during business hours: 609-424-3766.

For ticket information, visit https://randy-nows-man-cave.ticketleap.com

Saturday, Oct. 23

Marty’s Place’s Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23. Rain date is Oct. 24.

Highlights will include canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, sanctuary tours, live music from the SunDog Band, vendors, food trucks, basket and 50/50 cash raffles, and other fall-inspired games, challenges and activities for children, adults and canines.

Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Prizes will be awarded in several categories including: best and scariest costumes, dog/owner duo costume, and best overall.

Admission is $5 for adults; children under six are free.

All proceeds will benefit the senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. The nonprofit provides a permanent and protected environment for dogs aged seven and older when their owners or other animal rescue/shelters can no longer care for them.

For more information, visit www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.

Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24

See the Pacific Southern Railroad through a fundraiser for Rocky Hill Community Services, a family-friendly model railroad show set for Oct. 23 and 24.

There will be 4,000 square feet of trains, buildings, bridges, cars, mountains, rivers, passengers and a circus train.

Show times are set for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Each show is 45 minutes.

Arrive 30 minutes early to arrive for parking and ticketing.

No reservations needed, but the attendance limit is 50 people per show.

Pay at the door. Donation is $10 per person; children 5 and under are free

All donations benefit the Rocky Hill Fire Company and the Rocky Hill First Aid and and Rescue Squad.

For more information, visit www.pacificsouthern.org

Sunday, Oct. 24

The Harvest Festival will return to Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 24.

Learn about apples, Richard “the Duke” Stockton’s cider, and Morven’s heritage cooks.

Morven celebrates its second generation of Stocktons with a free family day highlighting Morven’s apple orchards, heritage cooks, and harvest time activities popular in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

The day’s activities are planned to include costumed reenactors and demonstrations, including cider making, distilling and cooking, and live music of the period, among others.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.morven.org

The Jewish Center Princeton will Bless The Pets at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 24 at the center, 435 Nassau St., Princeton.

Rabbi Andrea Merow will lead the in-person, outdoor event.

Bring any type of pet, including dogs, cats, iguanas, fish, snakes, etc.

Or, come without a pet and watch the blessing.

The event is free, but RSVP is required. Send an email with full name and the course code “BlessThePets” to info@thejewishcenter.org

Registration closes at 2 p.m. Oct. 22. Late late registrations will not be accepted.

The Jewish Center Princeton will accept clothing donations for HomeFront at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 24 at the center, 435 Nassau St., Princeton.

Gently used fall and winter clothing, including new underwear and socks, for adults and children are also requested. Separate by size and label.

Gently used small appliances such as coffee makers, microwave ovens and toaster ovens will also be collected as well.

Through Monday, Oct. 25

The Gourgaud Gallery will present a special exhibit called “Small Paintings” featuring the work of several of the Gourgaud Gallery committee members.

The show will consist of unframed, matted, small-scale paintings no larger than 11 inches by 14 inches.

The Gourgaud Gallery is located on the first floor of Town Hall, 23-A N. Main St., Cranbury. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The exhibit is available for view through Oct. 25. Price per piece is $25-$75; cash or check accepted. As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, The Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support arts in the community. For more information, visit www.CranburyArtsCouncil.org

Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 27

The SheTek Annual Conference 2021 will be held from 1-5:30 p.m. Oct 26 and 27.

Industry experts on data analytics, artificial intelligence, job trends, gender equity and allyship in the workplace will join the event. Women and allies from different technology professions will share information, skills and experience at this career-boosting event.

This year’s conference features keynote speaker Beth Simone Noveck, chief innovation officer for the State of New Jersey and director of The Governance Lab.

To register for a free ticket, visit https://bit.ly/SheTek2021

Thursday, Oct. 28

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

A flu shot clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 at the Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks St., Bordentown.

The Burlington County Health Department is offering seasonal flu vaccines to county residents every Thursday through January at clinics throughout the county.

All clinics will be open to individuals 6 months and older.

Signed consent forms will be required. Print prior to arrival from www.co.burlington.nj.us/355/Flu-Information.

The Health Department accepts Medicare Part B to cover the cost for the seasonal flu vaccines. A donation of $15 for seasonal flu vaccine is recommended by those not covered by Medicare if residents can afford it.

For more information, and for a complete schedule of dats and locations, call 609-265-5533 or visit www.co.burlington.nj.us/health.

Liz Erickson Impact Award honoree Shirley Satterfield, Community Award honoree Pro-Bono Partnership, and Corporate Award honoree Investors Bank have been selected as this year’s Impact Awards recipients for their commitment to community service.

The Impact Awards are conferred every year by NonProfitConnect, the Mercer County–based nonprofit committed to building an increasingly diverse, skilled, and engaged group of nonprofit board and staff leaders.

The honorees will be celebrated virtually at NonProfitConnect’s Annual Impact Awards event on Oct. 28, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Satterfield has been a teacher, historical guide and advocate in sharing the African-American history of the region, particularly the Witherspoon-Jackson part of Princeton, where she founded and serves as president of the Witherspoon-Jackson Historical and Cultural Society (WJHCS), whose mission is to collect, research, share and preserve the rich history of African American life and contributions in Princeton.

Satterfield currently serves on the Commission of the Princeton Historical Preservation and as board secretary of the Robeson House of Princeton. She also serves with Witherspoon-Jackson Neighborhood Association, Presbyterian Historical Society Advisory Council, Princeton Historical Society Advisory Board, Princeton Community Works, Not in Our Town Princeton (NiOT). Finally, she contributes extensively and in multiple roles to the Witherspoon Street Presbyterian Church.

Pro Bono Partnership provides free business and transactional legal assistance to other nonprofits. They recruit and support volunteer attorneys with a range of specializations to help nonprofits in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York achieve their goals, reduce risk, increase capacity, and better serve their constituencies.

Investors Bank will be awarded the Corporate Award for the extensive impact that company has had on the Mercer County region and beyond. Investors Bank provides much-needed resources during the pandemic when nonprofits were most in need.

For more information about the award recipients or for tickets to attend the Annual Impact Awards, visit NonProfitConnectNJ.org or contact the executive director, Allison Howe, at allison@NonProfitConnectNJ.org or call 609-921-8893.

The East Windsor Township Health Department will be conducting free seasonal flu clinics for East Windsor and Hightstown residents 60 years and over.

The flu shot clinics will be held from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 28 at the East Windsor Township Senior Center, 40 Lanning Blvd.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 609-443-4000, ext. 222.

Any resident attending the drive-thru clinic should remain in their vehicle and will receive direction by clinic staff. Face coverings are required.

Through Friday, Oct. 29

Join Rowan College at Burlington County through Oct. 29 for their new exhibit “Follies & Visual Syntax,” which features works by arts alumni Josh Toritto and Don Stephens. The “Follies & Visual Syntax” exhibit will be shown at the college’s Mount Laurel Campus in Votta Hall. Featured works include “Conduit,” “Metropolitan” and “The Excavation at 51.” Visit rcbc.edu/events to learn more.

Friday, Oct. 29

“Seamus Heaney’s Late Poems,” presented by the Fund for Irish Studies at Princeton University, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 via Zoom.

Nicholas Allen, director of the Willson Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Georgia, will discuss Heaney’s later works, one of several Irish writers covered in his latest book, “Ireland, Literature and the Coast: Seatangled.”

Introduced by Fintan O’Toole.

Free and open to the public.

This event will be live captioned.

For more information and the Zoom registration link, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/fund-for-irish-studies-nicholas-allen/

The Arts Council of Princeton invites the community to join the Hometown Halloween Parade on Oct. 29.

Attendees will gather on the Palmer Square Green at 5:15 p.m. before the parade departs promptly at 5:45 p.m.

The parade will make its way to the Princeton Family YMCA, 59 Paul Robeson Pl., where the festivities continue with Trunk-or-Treat, live music, and family-friendly games and activities.

Masks are recommended.

The parade is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

The Princeton University Glee Club returns to live performance, joined by the Harvard and Yale University glee clubs, in a concert benefiting the Save the Music foundation at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Each choir will perform for live audiences in their home venue: Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall at Princeton, Woolsey Hall at Yale, and Sanders Theatre at Harvard. The program will be simulcast to each venue and also broadcast live online.

Free, advanced tickets are required through music.princeton.edu

Audience members attending the concert in person will be required to wear masks and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Optional donations collected online will go towards supporting music programs in public schools in the choirs’ local communities of New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

The Mercer County Park Commission is accepting reservations for the five county-owned picnic areas for the 2021 season.

The West and East Picnic Areas in Mercer County Park, Rosedale Picnic Area in Mercer Meadows, Princeton Country Club Picnic Area in West Windsor and Valley Road Picnic Area in Hopewell Township are open to in-county and out-of-county residents.

Users will only be able to make their reservations online; the Park Commission will not permit walk-ups or any in-person reservations.

Available dates for the picnic season run through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Due to the popularity of the picnic grounds, the Park Commission highly recommends creating a Community Pass account before the opening date if a user does not have one already. For returning users, the Park Commission suggests revisiting your account and ensuring credentials are accurate.

Reservations will be made automatically on a first-come, first-served basis. Weekend dates are among the most popular; no date is guaranteed.

For a link to the online Community Pass reservation system, visit http://mercercountyparks.org/#!/facilities/picnic-areas/. Interested parties should have either a MasterCard or Visa card ready to make a reservation.

For more information, call the Recreation and Events Center at 609-443-8560 or visit www.mercercountyparks.org.

Mike Schraufnagel, Adjutant for Hillsborough Memorial Post 8371, announced the kickoff of the VFW’s annual Patriots Pen youth essay competition.

Students in grades 6-8 have the opportunity to compete and win thousands of dollars in awards.

The theme for the 2021-22 competition is “How Can I Be A Good American?” Students

begin by competing at the local post level, then post winners advance to district competitions with district winners advancing to the state competition.

The VFW enacted the Patriots Pen competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society by composing a 300 to 400 word patriotic-themed essay.

Deadline for student entries needs to be postmarked by no later than Oct. 31 to Hillsborough Memorial VFW Post 8371, 601 Route 206, Suite 26-228, Hillsborough.

Should questions arise, contact Schraufnagel by phone at 908-500-5590 or email at schraufnagel2@comcast.net or Commander Cellilli at 908-255-3669 at cellillijr@aol.com

For details, visit www.vfw.org/PatriotsPen under Youth Scholarship.

Sunday, Oct. 31

HomeFront’s Halloween 5K Run and 1-Mile Run/Walk on Oct. 31 at Carnegie Center Princeton also has a virtual option.

Preschoolers can participate in a 100-yard Pumpkin Dash, decorate pumpkins, and take photos at the Halloween photo area.

Any age child can participate in the registration area in the costume contest, decorate trick or treat bags, and walk around to the “Trunk-or-Treat”, where cars decorated for Halloween that will give out candy.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed and if necessary, the entire event will move to be completely virtual.

Proceeds benefit those experiencing homelessness or living in poverty in the area.

To sign up or donate to the Run/Walk to support HomeFront’s Joy, Hopes & Dreams program, visit www.homefrontnj.org

Any questions can be emailed to sukiw@homefrontnj.org

Princeton native Laurie Berkner will hold a family concert Halloween party with two live, interactive, virtual performances, at noon and 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

“Doors” open an hour prior to each performance time for pre-show games and videos.

Each regular family ticket costs $20 and includes access to one or both livestream events for one device, plus an exclusive “welcome” video from Berkner herself.

A limited number of virtual meet-and-greet add-on packages are available for $80. A regular-priced ticket must be purchased before adding the meet-and-greet. The add-on package includes a two-minute virtual 1-on-1 private meet-and-greet with Berkner after the show; participants will be called directly when it is their turn. Also includes a virtual photo opportunity with Berkner, a recording of the video session that will be emailed three days post-event, and an opportunity for parents to chat with other families while in the virtual waiting room.

The links will be accessible at https://live.laurieberkner.com/

To purchase tickets, visit https://live.laurieberkner.com/

November 1-19; special event Nov. 6

The Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton is providing the opportunity to honor heroes in the second annual Flags For Heroes campaign.

Hundreds of American flags will be flown on the grounds of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton along Whitehorse-Hamilton Square Road and Klockner Road from Nov. 1-19.

Each American flag honors someone’s local hero including veteran, active military, mother, father, grandparent, son, daughter, family, friend, neighbor, fire and rescue, police, teacher, medical and health care professional, business, and others who have made a difference in someone’s life.

The Rotary expects nearly 300 flags will be flown during the time before and after Veterans Day.

A Community Field Dedication and Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on the grounds on Nov. 6 from 11am to noon.

For more information about the Rotary and its charitable initiatives, email Info@RHRotary.org or visit www.RHRotary.org.

Through Tuesday, Nov. 2

Small World Coffee will host an exhibit by Shorty Rose from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 2 at the coffee shop, 254 Nassau St., Princeton.

Rose, a Trenton resident, will display his acrylic and mixed media paintings.

The Pennington School Middle School will hold an On-Campus Experience from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 3.

Families interested in Grades 6-8 are invited to visit campus for a two-hour afternoon of Middle School discovery. Hear from a student panel, attend an interactive mini-class, enjoy a fun activity with student leaders, and talk with faculty and administrators.

Registration is limited; all visitors coming to campus for class visits must complete an online health screening prior to arrival and wear masks inside school buildings at all times.

Register at https://pennington.schooladminonline.com/portal/public_calendars/middle_school_oncampus_experience

Thursday, Nov. 4

Shai Wosner on piano, with Conductor Rossen Milanov, will play Mozart at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at McCarter Theatre Center, Matthews Theatre, 91 University Pl., Princeton.

Presented by the Princeton Symphony Orchestra.

For ticket information, visit https://tickets.mccarter.org/15253

Join Rabbi Matt Nover of Beth El Synagogue as he teaches different aspects of Jewish life at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 during “How to Study.”

This is a Zoom meeting. Meeting ID: 897 003 3588. Password 1234.

Beth El Synagogue is located at 50 Maple Stream Road, East Windsor.

For more information, call 609-443-4454 or visit www.bethel.net.

Through Thursday, Nov. 4

FEMA has closed some of its Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC), established last month to assist residents and businesses whose property was damaged by Tropical Storm Ida.

However, face-to-face assistance is still available. Residents can find their nearest DRC online at fema.gov/drc, or text DRC and their current ZIP Code to 43362. Standard message and data rates apply.

Disaster survivors can still access disaster information and assistance the following ways: online at DisasterAssistance.gov; by calling 800-621-3362; (TTY:800-462-7585); or download the FEMA app available for smart phones.

The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is Nov. 4.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4614. Follow the FEMA Region 2 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMAregion2.

Friday, Nov. 5

Trenton Cats Rescue will hold Holiday Bingo on Nov. 5 at the German American Society Banquet Hall, 215 Uncle Pete’s Road, Trenton.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo begins at 7 p.m.

There will be prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a fast food booth, refreshments and table service.

Special admission is $35 and includes one sheet of three game cards for all 15 regular and special games (45 total game cards).

General admission is $5 and includes one game card for each regular game (five total game cards).

All current COVID guidelines will be enforced.

For information or tickets, contact Carol Revilla at 609-439-6236 or email carol@trentoncats.org

Saturday, Nov. 6

The Crafts-n-Quilts Show and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Flemington Elks, Route 31 south, Flemington.

Presented by Courthouse Quilters.

Free admission.

All handmade items include quilts, wood bowls, pens, hand-dyed fabric jackets, scarves, dichroic glass jewelry, photos, notecards, table runners, handbags and holiday decorations, all by local artists.

The boutique will sell fabric in yardage and fat quarters, as well as hand-sewn gift items.

Handmade baby quilts will be for sale with proceeds benefiting Safe Harbor in Flemington.

Purchase raffle tickets for the Southern Sunset king-size quilt.

View an exhibit of quilts made by members during the pandemic.

Lunch and drinks available during the show, courtesy of the Flemington Elks.

For more information, visit www.courthousequilters.org, or email courthousequiltersguild@gmail.com.

Members of the diaconate community are invited to come together in prayer to remember all deacons of the Diocese of Trenton who have died, especially those in the past year, at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 115 E. Delaware Ave., Pennington.

The Rev. Msgr. Thomas Mullelly of the Diocese of Trenton will be the principal celebrant.

For more information, visit http://ow.ly/za2S50Gnf5Vhttp://ow.ly/za2S50Gnf5V

Through Saturday, Nov. 6

The Bordentown Historical Society’s (BHS) Harrowing History performance is set to return for season two, through Nov. 6.

Sponsored by Bordentown Home for Funerals, this season features six all-new, true stories researched by Harrowing History’s creator, Bordentown Historical Society Director Kristi Kantorski, as told by a volunteer cast.

Like the debut season, all six tales offer extraordinary accounts of mayhem, murder and mystery in true crime stories.

Visit https://bordentownhistory.org/harrowing-history/ for tickets and more information.

Thursday, Nov. 11

A panel discussion celebrating the newest volume of the “Record of the Princeton University Art Museum” will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Frick Taylor Auditorium B02 and live online .

Now in its 79th year, the “Record” publishes research based on the museum’s collections.

Three authors who contributed to this volume, devoted to European Renaissance and Baroque art, will offer insights into their research.

For more information and to register, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-11/panel-discussion-celebrating-record

Holiday POPS! will perform one night only at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at McCarter Theatre Center, Matthews Theatre, 91 University Pl., Princeton.

Conducted by Rossen Milanov.

For concert information, tickets and COVID safety protocols, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/holiday-pops/2021-12-14

The Arts Council of Princeton’s Sauce for the Goose Outdoor Art Market will celebrate its 28th year with a one-day market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Princeton Shopping Center, 301 N. Harrison St., Princeton.

Purchase handmade gifts directly from local artisans and crafters working in ceramics, textiles, jewelry, fine art and more.

Watch as artists present live demonstrations in their craft.

DJ Lydell will play music.

Follow current CDC and local guidance on mask wearing and social distancing.

For a list of participating vendors, visit http://artscouncilofprinceton.org/artists/sauce-for-the-goose/

For a directory of Princeton Shopping Center businesses, visit princetonshoppingcenter.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Dress for Success Central NJ (DFSCNJ) will hold its signature fundraising event, Cocktails for A Cause, from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Jasna Polana, 4519 Province Line Road, Princeton. This year’s theme, “Braving Your Own Reality,” will feature an appearance by Jackie Goldschneider from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” as well as Dress for Success clients, who will tell their stories of how this essential New Jersey nonprofit helped prepare them to face and overcome profound challenges in the wake of COVID.

This year’s event also honors two DFSCNJ supporters. Scott Kent, from Wawa, is this year’s Community Citizen of the Year honoree. Investors Bank will receive the Community Impact Award; accepting the award will be Carole Bursac, assistant vice president and branch manager, a long standing DFSCNJ volunteer and advocate. The money raised from Cocktails for A Cause will help fund the full continuum of career programs and services provided by DFSCNJ, which empowers women to achieve economic independence. To learn more about DFSCNJ, visit https://centralnj.dressforsuccess.org/ or call 609-896-4112. Tickets are $200. To purchase a ticket or to be a sponsor, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/dress-for-success-central-new-jersey-cocktails-for-a-cause-2021-tickets-168642946593

Through Thursday, Nov. 18

The Princeton Farmers Market returns to the Franklin Avenue lot on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 18. Masks are required to be worn for all vendors and shoppers at the market, and while waiting in vendor lines practice social distancing and be mindful of others. The market is authorized to accept SNAP/EBT cards and matches up to $10 on SNAP transactions, per eligible customer, per day. Those eligible for SNAP benefits can learn more at the Farmers Market table. For a list of market dates, vendor information and more, visit www.princetonfarmersmarket.com

Through Thursday, Nov. 19

Princeton’s Human Services Department seeks donors for its 23rd Annual Holiday Gift Drive.

For the past 22 years, Princeton Human Services, municipal employees, local businesses, and private donors have made hundreds of Princeton children’s holiday wishes come true by providing them with gifts for the holidays.

Last year, over 324 applications for gifts were received, and this year the expectation is there will be more.

Applications are received for children up to age 12, which includes one or two gifts they would like for the holidays, which are not to exceed $75.

In addition to sponsoring a child’s wish list, the department is asking donors to consider donating a gift card to help the parents or families of the children during these difficult times.

Visit www.princetonnj.gov/departments/human-services or fill out the form at https://princeton.seamlessdocs.com/f/hgddonor2021 by Nov. 19, or call 609-688-2055 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Through November 30

East Windsor encourages community groups to participate in the 2021 Township Adopt-A-Spot Program.

Under this program, participating groups “adopt” a public property and keep it clean during the year. A placard is erected on the site indicating that it has been “adopted by” with the name of the group.

The groups are expected to perform cleanup three times per month through Nov. 30.

To participate, interested groups should send a letter to East Windsor Clean Communities Committee, ATTN: Mayor Janice S. Mironov, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520.

Hillsborough Township is beginning to work on the 2022 color printed calendar produced by Town Planner. The printing of the calendar comes at no cost to Hillsborough taxpayers; it is funded through the advertisements contained within the calendar. Township calendars are generally mailed out in December and include schedules, community event reminders, important dates, and phone numbers for the coming year. As with previous calendars, it will also showcase photographs featuring Hillsborough Township’s landscape and scenery that are submitted by residents. Individuals interested in submitting photographs for consideration for the 2022 calendar can email their high resolution image, along with a photo release form, to the Township Clerk at pborek@hillsborough-nj.org. The photo release form can be found at hillsborough-nj.org . The calendar has limited spaces for photographs so there is no guarantee every one submitted will be used. Advertising opportunities are also available in the calendar and are being handled directly through Town Planner. For more information regarding advertising, contact Jim O’Dowd at 973-650-2736 or jimodowd@townplanner.com

Older adults in Mercer County again will have the opportunity to receive fresh-produce checks that will enable them to purchase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farm stands.

This year, each person will receive five $6 checks for a total $30 that are valid until Nov. 30.

Checks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call 609-989-6661 and speak with a staff member or leave a message with your phone number so the Office on Aging can return the call.

When calling, be prepared to:

Provide your name and address to verify you live in Mercer County

State your date of birth to verify you are 60 years of age and older

Verify that your income is within the eligibility qualifications listed below:

A single person’s income must not exceed $23,606 per year or $1,968 monthly; a couple’s income must not exceed $31,894 per year or $2,658 monthly.

The Office on Aging staff will then direct you as to how you can secure your checks.

Through Dec. 17

The Anne Reid ’72 Gallery at Princeton Day School will resume exhibits after an 18-month hiatus.

Anne Gilman: At the still point of the turning world will be on display through Dec. 17. Gilman is a Brooklyn-based artist who works in varying formats that include large-scale drawings and multi-panel projects.

The gallery has typically been open to the public during school hours throughout the academic year on days when school is in session. Currently, the gallery is scheduled to begin public hours as of Oct. 4.

Because COVID protocols at Princeton Day School may continue to change, exhibition reception/events will be updated at www.pds.org/the-arts/anne-reid-gallery.

To schedule a private viewing, email annereid72gallery@pds.org.

Princeton Day School is located at 650 Great Road, Princeton.

Through Dec. 18

New Jersey Youth Soccer (NJYS) announced the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship.

A long-time president of the South Brunswick Soccer Club, Bollaci was also a coach and seasoned referee with the NJ State Referee Committee.

Beginning this fall, the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 to a deserving college-bound senior.

All applications, along with a short essay and high school transcript, must be received by Dec. 18. The essay should give an explanation of what soccer means to the applicant and how soccer has impacted his/her life. Also describe community service.

Scholarship winners will be notified by NJYS by Jan. 4, 2022. Winners will receive an award and also have the opportunity to be recognized via a press release and online interview promoted by NJYS.

The recipient of the scholarship will also receive recognition of the accomplishment through the NJYS Annual Awards presented by RWJBarnabas Health, which will take place in early 2022.

Applications are being accepted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GQSLK9L

2022

The Hightstown Cultural Arts Commission is offering an 18-month wall calendar that combines historical images of the borough with artistic renderings and interpretations.

The calendar features archived photos of historic sites in the borough and the work of 11 local artists who interpret or re-imagine those sites. The work of artists are in a variety of artistic media including digital collage, painting, watercolor, pastel, pen and ink, embroidery, and quilting.

Calendars are available with a suggested donation of $20 and each month has two dates featuring the current date, the day of the week in the year 1721, and features federal holidays, national holidays, and text that represents historical events occurring on that date in the borough.

Calendars are available at Perennial Home and Handmade Art Studio, 119 W. Ward St., Hightstown, and by emailing the Hightstown Cultural Arts Commission at cac@hightstownborough.com

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Annual Juried Photo Exhibition has a scheduled opening for March 26, 2022.

All photographs must be made within the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve. The reserve is found in portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties. All wildlife, flora and fauna must be photographed in their natural environment.

Submission date is Jan. 30.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $1,000 for First Place Best in Show; $350 each for First Place Landscape, Flora & Fauna, and Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Photographs submitted for exhibition will be selected by a credentialed jury with final selections chosen by Michael Yamashita, an acclaimed National Geographic photographer.

Acceptance notification is planned from Feb. 14-18. Awards, including cash prizes, will be announced at the reception on March 26.

All selected photographs will be exhibited at the historic Bishop Farmstead in Southampton from March 28 through April 30, and all submitted photos will be on display in the online gallery opening by April 15.

Open submissions are $30 for up to three images and $5 per image for each additional image. A total of six images can be submitted per photographer.

All participants must use the Smarter Entry system to register. Photos must be JPEG format, and files cannot exceed 8MB in size.

Learn more at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org or email entries@pinelandsalliance.org.

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) shares initial plans for transitioning the series’ concert offerings to a live, in-person format.

Although the kinds of gatherings possible on-campus in the coming year is not yet known, PUC is actively working with Princeton University officials to lay the groundwork for a Spring 2022 season.

The current schedule is as follows:

Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.: Takács String Quartet & Julien Labro, Bandoneón

March 10, 7:30 p.m.: Mark Padmore, tenor, and Mitsuko Uchida, piano

March 24, 7:30 p.m.: Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Mitsuko Uchida, piano

March 31, 7:30 p.m.: Ébène String Quartet

April 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Dover String Quartet

April 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Tetzlaff String Quartet

April 27 at 7:30 p.m.: Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello, and Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

All planned events will be realized in accordance with concurrent scientific, state, and university guidance, with the safety and health of the community in mind.

In the meantime, patrons are urged to mark their calendars and explore the planned offerings on PUC’s new website, puc.princeton.edu

Mercer County’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), offered in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, allows individuals meeting various income qualifications to apply for bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance and energy-related home repairs.

LIHEAP is designed to help low-income families and individuals meet home heating and medically necessary cooling costs.

This year, the application period is Oct. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

To be eligible for LIHEAP benefits, the applicant household must be responsible for home heating or cooling costs, either directly or included in the rent; and have gross income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Applications, forms and information can be found on the Office of Housing and Community Development’s programs page on the county website. Mail to County of Mercer LIHEAP/USF Programs, 640 S. Broad St., Room 106, P.O. Box 8068, Trenton 08650; fax to 609-278-2758; email housing@mercercounty.org; or drop off at Mercer County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton.

If an in-person appointment is necessary, clients can call 609-337-0933 or email heatingappt@mercercounty.org to schedule an appointment at the County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton; or Mercer County Connection, Hamilton Square Shopping Center, 957 Route 33 at Paxson Avenue, Hamilton.

For more information, contact Home Energy Assistance at 609-989-6959 (Spanish: 609-989-6736).

Continuing events

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

The Mercer County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) unit invites any licensed health care professional, practicing or retired, who lives or works in Mercer County and any community volunteer who lives or works in Mercer County who has an interest in health and emergency preparedness issues to join.

MRC volunteers supplement existing emergency and public health resources to prepare for and respond to emergencies at a local level. All volunteers receive free training.

Sign up at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/jsp/mrc-index.jsp or call 609-989-6887 for more information.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Marketfair Princeton launched a Mall Rewards App that’s one of only two shopping centers in the state to offer such as technology service.

Marketfair Rewards is an app-based loyalty program where members can accumulate points in a variety of ways and use those points to redeem gifts such as discounts, gift cards to retailers, restaurant and wellness services and more in a shopping cart environment.

Download the app to a mobile device where the customer will receive 200 points for signing up. After every purchase, the customer has up to seven days to submit their receipt through the app which will immediately store the receipt for future use while also providing the guest with 1 point for every $1 spent.

Current participating retailers include Anthropologie, William Sonoma, Orange Twist, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Francesca’s, Athleta, Club Pilates, GAP, Eastern Mountain Sports, White House Black Market, Barnes & Noble and AMC.

Restaurants include Corners Bakery Café, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and TGI Friday’s.

Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities.

They will provide music and entertainment.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900.

Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

The collaborative oral history project, Voices of Princeton, is seeking to preserve community members’ pandemic stories. This collecting initiative is being led by the Princeton Public Library and the Historical Society of Princeton as part of the Voices of Princeton project. Community members can record a conversation with a family member, friend, or neighbor, or can record a monologue reflection. Comprehensive instructions, including technology tips and question prompts, are available in a pandemic oral history guide on the Voices of Princeton website. No oral history experience or special equipment is needed. Questions probe reflection on pandemic life, including day-to-day activities, emotions, family, activities, new hobbies, coming out of isolation, vaccination, and hopes and plans for the future. All recordings will be archived at the Historical Society of Princeton and will be made available on the Voices of Princeton website. Stories already shared over the past year are available now as part of the COVID-19 Collection on the Voices of Princeton website. For more information, visit www.princetonlibrary.org

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Hermés Paris, a family-run, independent, luxury retailer has entered into a lease agreement for 17 Palmer Square in Princeton.

The 6,155-square-foot retail store is expected to open in Fall of 2023.

For more information on Hermés, visit www.hermes.com/us/en/.

For more information on Palmer Square, visit www.PalmerSquare.com.

