Borough Council members select Halpern as new mayor in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN – Joshua Halpern has been appointed as the new mayor of Fair Haven.

Halpern was appointed to the position of mayor by the members of the Borough Council on Oct. 12. He succeeds Benjamin Lucarelli, who resigned as mayor in September.

Because Lucarelli is a Republican, the leaders of the Fair Haven Republican Party provided the council with the names of three candidates to succeed Lucarelli as mayor. The three candidates were Halpern, Betsy Koch and John Peters, according to a council resolution.

Councilman Michael McCue made a motion to nominate Halpern as mayor and the motion was unanimously approved by council President Christopher Rodriguez, Councilwoman Meghan Chrisner-Keefe, Councilwoman Elizabeth Koch, Councilwoman Suzanne McCabe, Councilwoman Laline Neff and McCue.

“I would like to congratulate Joshua Halpern,” Rodriguez said following the vote.

The term Lucarelli was serving when he resigned was scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2022. As Lucarelli’s appointed successor, Halpern’s term as mayor will run from now through 2022.

In 2022, Halpern or any other qualified resident may seek election to the full four-year term as mayor.

Under Fair Haven’s form of government, the mayor is directly elected by voters and only votes on municipal legislation (i.e., ordinances) to break a tie among council members.

Democrats hold four seats and Republicans hold two seats on the Borough Council.

According to his biography, Halpern was born in Monmouth County and has resided in Fair Haven since 2011.

He previously lived in Manhattan, where he served on executive boards for co-ops and apartment buildings to review financial statements and negotiate leases.

Halpern is a registered Sept. 11 rescue/recovery worker, having helped to feed front-line emergency personnel in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York City.

Professionally, Halpern is the director of sales for an international packing company, according to his biography.

As a volunteer, he sponsored and hosted events such as the Fair Haven Bingo Social Club and the Halpern Invitational Charity Ping Pong Tournament, which donated proceeds to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Hillside, and he coaches Fair Haven recreational and travel sports teams.

Halpern’s biography states that “Josh is excited and humbled by the opportunity to serve the Fair Haven community. He is looking forward in the weeks and months ahead to meeting the constituents and taking a fresh approach to governing for the people, while upholding the longstanding values that make this community so incredible.”