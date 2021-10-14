Weiss, Bruno seek Manalapan seat on Freehold Regional board

There is a contested race between incumbent Adam Weiss and challenger Jamie Bruno for a three-year seat representing Manalapan on the Freehold Regional High School District Board of Education.

In accordance with the school district’s voting procedure, residents of Manalapan and Englishtown will cast ballots for the Manalapan representative.

The 2021 school board election is being held with vote by mail ballots; with early in-person voting at 10 polling locations throughout Monmouth County on nine days later this month; and with in-person voting at polling locations in Manalapan and Englishtown on Nov. 2.

Weiss was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in September 2020, He is a school law attorney and a partner at the Busch Law Group. He serves on the Manalapan Zoning Board of Adjustment and is a trustee of the New Jersey Association of School Attorneys.

“As a father of three children, my knowledge of education law, combined with advocating for the best interests of Manalapan’s students, would make me qualified to continue to serve on the board.

“I am ready, willing and able to continue to ensure that Manalapan’s students continue to receive a high-quality public education in the most fiscally responsible and safe manner possible,” Weiss said.

Bruno has been a special education teacher for 27 years and has had three children attend Manalapan High School. She has served on the Manalapan Soccer Board for 15 years and serves on the Manalapan Recreation Advisory Committee.

“As a contributing member of the Freehold Regional High School District, my community connections and resources would be a valuable asset. My deep roots within the community and experience as an educator would make me an excellent adviser and member.

“As a teacher and coach, I have often been praised for my ability to reach people and help them achieve their full potential. I would be honored to have the opportunity to serve on the board and put my knowledge to use,” Bruno said.