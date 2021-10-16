Library program listing for the Hillsborough branch of SCLSNJ

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s (SCLSNJ) Hillsborough branch, located at 379 S. Branch Road in Hillsborough, is offering the following programs during November.

Registration is required for most programs.

For questions call, 908-458-8420 or visit SCLSNJ.org.

Library closure: The library will be closed on Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.

In-Branch Programs for All Ages:

Craft in the Children’s Room – Turkey Puzzle: Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Create a craft in the children’s room, while supplies last.

In-Branch Programs for Children, ‘Tweens and Teens

American Sign Language Storytime (ages birth to 5 years, with caregivers): Nov. 1, 10:30-11 a.m. Explore American Sign Language vocabulary, speech and expression.

Family Storytime – Story Squad: Nov. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17,18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30, from 1-1:15 p.m. Discover 15 minutes of stories and literacy fun.

Toddler Storytime Toddler Time (ages 18 months to 3 years): Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 10-10:20 a.m. Introduce the pleasure of books to your child through stories and songs.

Family Storytime – Bedtime Stories in Children’s Room (families): Nov. 3 and 11, 6:30-6:50 p.m. Wear pajamas and discover a drop-in storytime.

SAT Strategy (grades 9-12): Nov. 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn tips and strategies to successfully tackle the exam.

Family Storytime – Stories at Castle Park (families): Nov. 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Discover storytime at the playground, located next to the Hillsborough Municipal Building.

Baby Songs (ages birth to 18 months): Nov. 5, 12 and 19; 10-10:20 a.m. Spend time making music with your little one.

Kindness Club Volunteer Program (grades 6-12): Nov. 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Connect with other teens and earn community service hours.

Teen Board Game Night (grades 7-12): Nov. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Enjoy a tabletop game with friends.

Math Matters (ages 3-6): Nov. 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Discover stories and activities that will get the math brain working.

Art Adventures (ages 4-6): Nov. 11, 10:30-11 a.m. Get creative juices flowing and take home a masterpiece.

Read to a Therapy Dog (grades K-4): Nov. 12, 4-5 p.m. Practice reading skills by reading to a certified therapy dog. Registration is required by visiting the youth services desk or calling 908-458-8420.

KIDZ Art Zone (grades K-3): Nov. 13, 10:15-11 a.m. Have fun creating masterpieces.

Tween Book Tasting (grades 4-6): Nov. 16, 6-7 p.m. Discover different types of books.

Preschool Storytime – My First Book Club (ages 3-6): Nov. 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Explore and share activities centered around a book.

Nature Crafts – Autumn Arrangements (grades 1-4): Nov. 17, 4-4:45 p.m. Create a nature-based craft with the members of the Neshanic Garden Club.

Teen Leadership Committee (grades 9-12): Nov. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Connect with other teens and earn community service hours.

Craftacular (grades 4-6): Nov. 20, 3-4 p.m. Create a craft project. Supplies provided.

Teen Design Challenge (grades 7-12): Nov. 23, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Test engineering skills and complete a design challenge.

Movin’ Munchkins (ages 3-6): Nov. 24, 10-10:30 a.m. Discover a creative movement program for children and caregivers.

Teen Craft Night (grades 7-12): Nov. 30, 5-6 p.m. Complete a DIY craft project with friends.

In-Branch Programs for Adults

Writers Group: Nov. 1, 7-7:50 p.m. Connect with others interested in the craft of writing to share works and writing experiences.

How to Sell Your Crafts: Nov. 4, 6-7 p.m. Discover how to sell your crafts online and in-person.

Best Board Games for Your Table: Nov. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Discover the current top picks in tabletop games for family fun.

NaNoWriMo Open Mic: Nov. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Share the experience of the spoken word.

Historical Fiction Fridays – “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict: Nov. 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. This book discussion will be hosted by Seana Zimmer.

Exploring SCLSNJ.org: Nov. 19, 2-3 p.m. Explore the library’s digital collections with an in depth review of the website.

Wine Cork Votives: Nov. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Make a gift for the holidays.

Suspense With Susie Book Discussion – “He Started It” by Samantha Downing: Nov. 23, 7-8 p.m. This book discussion will be moderated by Sue Cunfer.

Virtual Program Highlights

SOARING Into Kindergarten (ages 4-5 with caregivers): This series helps grow school readiness skills in children the year before Kindergarten and provides caregivers with activities that can reinforce these skills.

Talking: Nov. 1, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5538387.

Singing: Nov. 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5538413.

Reading: Nov. 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5538459.

Writing: Nov. 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5538463.

Playing: Nov. 29, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5538471.

Self-Help and Motor Skills: Dec. 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5538477.

Winter Adaptations – Presented by the Somerset County Park Commission (adults): Nov. 4, 7-8 p.m. Explore how wildlife survives the long winter. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4952486.

Meet the Author – Gabrielle Glaser, Learn of the Untold Story of a Secret Adoption System (adults): Nov. 17, 7-8 p.m. Virtually connect with the author of “American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption.” Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4952537.

Making Career Connections Work For You, presented by The Greater Raritan Workforce: Development Board (adults): Nov. 19, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Discover a host of free services designed to help job seekers on a successful career pathway. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5099200.

Native American Folkways, presented by Historic Cold Spring Village (adults): Nov. 23, 7-8 p.m. Learn about the customs, traditions, and origin stories of the original residents of Cape May County, the Lenni Lenape. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5178063.

Lauren Tarshis (grades 2 and up): Nov. 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Digitally connect with New York Times bestselling author of the “I Survived” series. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5041397.