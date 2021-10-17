Independent Datebook, Oct. 20

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Nov. 2, Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury, 352 Sycamore Ave., Shrewsbury, 1-7 p.m.; Nov. 6, Our Lady of Fatima Parish Hall, 376 Maple Place, Keyport, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 10, Lincroft Fire Company, 601 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 11, Knights of Columbus, 200 Fair Haven Road, Fair Haven, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “Can You Use A Little More Joy!” via a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The presenter will be Janet Kester, an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for seniors facilitator at the University of Colorado. She will discuss the value of learning new things in order to maintain a novel outlook on life. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for the registration link.

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Oct. 25, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; Oct. 26, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• Morganville United Methodist Church, 215 Conover Road, Marlboro, will open its thrift shop on Saturdays in October and November from 9 a.m. to noon. The thrift shop has new and nearly new items of clothing, housewares, home decor, toys, CDs, DVDs, books and more; vintage and collectible items. All are welcome to visit the thrift shop.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft, meet in the Marlu Lake parking area. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Nature Lecture Series – The Real Story of the Jersey Devil on Oct. 28 from 7-8 p.m. at the Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth section of Middletown. Learn about the history and folklore of the Jersey Devil during a presentation by a park system naturalist. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

