Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 20

• Bat Shalom Hadassah will host the annual Jackson Township Hanukkah menorah lighting at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Jackson municipal building, West Veterans Highway. The entire event will be outdoors; masks are required. The candles will be lit by Rabbi Shmuel Naparstek. The event is sponsored by Bat Shalom Hadassah, Jackson Chabad, Westlake Yiddish Club, Shalom Club of Winding Ways South Knolls and Metedeconk. All are welcome to attend the menorah lighting.

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “Can You Use A Little More Joy!” via a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The presenter will be Janet Kester, an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for seniors facilitator at the University of Colorado. She will discuss the value of learning new things in order to maintain a novel outlook on life. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for the registration link.

• The first Farmingdale-Howell Car Show will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 23 on Main Street in Farmingdale (rain or shine). The event is sponsored by the Howell Optimist Club and hosted by Farmingdale. There will be a DJ, vendors, face painting, “touch a truck” and more. All are welcome and the event is free.

• The New Egypt Elks Lodge will host a Family Halloween Party from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 30. There will be fun activities, a buffet of frightening food, and ghoulish games and mummy wrap. There will be a scavenger hunt for children (ticket holders only). Come dressed in costume. There will be specials for adults in the lounge. Cost: Adults, $12; Seniors (60 and over), $11; Children (4-12), $8; Children 3 and under, free. To purchase tickets, visit https://form.jotform.com/neelks2457/halloween-ticket-order-form. Payment: Zelle at rgyoung51@comcast.net or Venmo Mike Walsh at 732-600-8442. Credit, debit, check or cash accepted at the lodge. Paper tickets will not be issued. Check in upon arrival.

• The New Egypt Elks Lodge will host Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 19, two seatings: 8:30-10 a.m. or 10-11:30 a.m. Each child will receive a gift from Santa. Pre-sale tickets only; limited seating. Menu includes (subject to change): pancake station, toppings, French toast, scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage, bacon and pork roll, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, orange juice and more. Cost: Adults (13-59), $12; Seniors (60 and over), $11; Child (4-12), $8; Children 3 and under, free. To reserve: https://form.jotform.com/neelks2457/breakfast-with-santa. Paper tickets will not be issued. Reservations are non-refundable unless they can be re-sold before the event. Any reservation not paid by Dec. 9 will be cancelled to allow for others to purchase. Payment can be made via Zelle at rgyoung51@comcast.net or Venmo Mike Walsh at 732-600-8442. Credit, debit, check or cash accepted at the lodge.

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Oct. 21, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 27, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and Oct. 28, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Nov. 2, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 3, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Nov. 4, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 9, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 10, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Nov. 11, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a cookstove demonstration on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000. • A Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (rain date, Oct. 24).

There will be canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, a pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, live music, food trucks, games, and activities for children, adults and canines. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. Details: www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

• A new online support and discussion group for women in the workplace is being offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, which has an affiliate office in Ocean County. The focus is on women who have experienced emotional, physical or sexual intimidation or abuse on the job. The group, Life in Waves, is meeting online twice a month via Zoom. Through the group, members share resources and strategies to improve their mental health. Life in Waves meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. To receive a link, call 609-652-3800 or email lifeinwaves@mhanj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

