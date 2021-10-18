Examiner News Briefs, Oct. 20

Michael Drennan, who is completing his first three-year term on the Allentown Borough Council, is running for a second three-year term.

Two three-year terms on the council are available in the 2021 general election, but only Drennan filed a nominating petition to seek office. He is running as an independent candidate.

The 2021 election is being conducted with vote by mail ballots; with early in-person voting at 10 locations throughout Monmouth County on nine days later this month; and with in-person voting at Allentown polling locations on Nov. 2.

The current terms of Drennan and Councilman Robert Strovinsky will end on Dec. 31. Strovinsky is not seeking re-election.

With only Drennan appearing on the ballot, the second available term on the Borough Council could be won by an individual who receives write-in votes.