East Brunswick celebrates Diwali’s Festival of Lights

4 / 47 Mehndi, a form of body art, was a popular attraction with many visitors lining up to get a design done. PHOTOS BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

15 / 47 A young boy chases his father during the festival. The outdoor space allowed families to roam freely, adding to the fun. PHOTOS BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

18 / 47 Mayor Brad Cohen posing with a vendor during the Diwali Festival of Lights. PHOTOS BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

22 / 47 Mayor Brad Cohen.PHOTOS BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

26 / 47 Anita Chadha, Founder and President of the Saraswati Cultural Association speaks to the crowd. PHOTOS BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

27 / 47 Members of the SCA recited the Pledge of Allegiance and India's National Pledge at the start of the event. PHOTOS BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

28 / 47 The inaugural festival drew many visitors from the community. PHOTOS BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

30 / 47 Visitors were able to enjoy a variety of dances from different groups and performers. PHOTOS BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

34 / 47 While waiting to take the stage, performers helped each other prepare by applying makeup and fixing outfits. PHOTOS BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

37 / 47 A folk dancer performs at the Diwali Festival of Lights event held at the East Brunswick Community Arts Center on Oct. 16. PHOTOS BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

47 / 47 Various vendors were present at the festival selling racks of clothing and culture-specific items for visitors to purchase.PHOTOS BY TYLER BROWN/STAFF

