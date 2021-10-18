News Transcript Business Briefs, Oct. 20

Springpoint Living at Manalapan, a new assisted living and memory care community, has named Melissa Dominguez, RN, as the director of nursing. Dominguez will supervise the nursing staff and provide clinical oversight and education, oversee patient care and handle administrative functions.

A registered nurse and certified case manager with 20 years of experience, Dominguez joins Springpoint Living at Manalapan after most recently providing healthcare services as a mobile care coordinator, occupational health nurse and emergency room nurse for healthcare facilities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

When it opens in late 2021, Springpoint Living at Manalapan will have 60 assisted living apartments and memory care residences and provide person-centered care and engaging programs for residents. For more information, call 833-754-2167 or visit the sales trailer at 199 Woodward Road, Manalapan, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for this year’s Athena Leadership Award and Athena Young Professional Leadership Award. A luncheon is planned for Nov. 5 at Jumping Brook Country Club, Neptune, during which the 2021 Athena Award recipients, selected by community leaders, will be announced.

This will be the 36th year the Athena Leadership Award will be presented by the chamber. It will be the seventh year the chamber will present the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award, which recognizes emerging community leaders between the ages of 24 and 40.

The 2021 Athena Leadership Award finalists include: Lisa Ascolese – CEO and founder of Inventing A to Z and the nonprofit Association of Women Inventors and Entrepreneurs; Roe Couture DeSaro – founder and president of Gutsy Gals Get More, LLC, and executive managing director for eWomenNetwork Inc.; Jodi Grinwald – certified professional coach, co-founder and CEO of Zzak G. Applaud Our Kids Foundation, and founder and host of Today is the Day Changemakers Podcast; and Michele Lawson – owner of Hair & Company Salon and founder and president of Wig Warriors: The Maureen S. Konopko Foundation.

The 2021 Athena Young Professional Leadership Award finalists include: Amanda Deltuvia – spiritual healer, psychic, and certified life coach; Kristina Henderson – co-owner and CEO of Henderson Promos, LLC, and 2020 Mrs. New Jersey American; and Danielle Ippolito – CEO of D Fitness Studio.

Tickets for the awards luncheon are $60 per person through Oct. 22 and $70 per person from Oct. 23 through Nov. 1. All community members are invited to attend the luncheon. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and additional details, visit https://www.monmouthregionalchamber.com/athena/

Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie, Marlboro, has announced the appointment

of Patricia Zito to the role of director of growth where she will lead the company’s

expansion, productivity and operational activities alongside Chief Operating Officer

Julie Lurie Warren.

“It is a pleasure to officially appoint Patty into this well deserved role where her

strengths in coaching, teaching and training will undoubtedly make the largest

impact on the agents she supports” said Iris Lurie, broker-owner.

“I am beyond excited and honored to support the long-term growth goals of Century

21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie,” Zito said. “Our mission is to ‘Defy Mediocrity and Deliver the

Extraordinary Experience’ to our agents, their clients and the community.

“I am thrilled to be working alongside Julie Lurie Warren in developing, leading and

pushing beyond what is possible to new levels of achievement in global growth.

“We have one overall goal … championing our agents into building a successful and

respected business, while living a gratifying life. We understand firsthand the influence

of the Century 21 brand and the Mack Morris Iris Lurie name, and firmly believe our focus on agents’ achievement is paramount to our company’s success,” Zito said.