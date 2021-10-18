Opinion: If a candidate does not have time to address local issues, how does he have time to serve?

Each year I look forward to local election coverage to understand each candidate’s position on important local issues and challenges facing Hopewell Township. This year I appreciated Uma Purandare’s thoughtful answers to the editor’s questions in a local paper. However, I was distressed that her opponent responded that he was “too busy” to even fill out the questionnaire.

I ask this – if the candidate does not even have time to fill out a questionnaire describing his positions on local issues, how could he possibly devote the time to serve on the Township Committee? How can he ask for your vote if he will not tell you where he stands? Does he even really want this job?

I will be voting for Uma Purandare and encourage my fellow township residents to do the same.

Robert Greene

Hopewell Township