Route 9/Main Street Roadway Improvement Project begins in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE – A Middlesex County project to improve the Route 9/Main Street intersection in Woodbridge broke ground on Oct. 15.

The Route 9 and Main Street/CR 514 Improvements Project will reconfigure the Route 9/Main Street/CR 514 intersection to relieve traffic congestion and improve pedestrian access along the corridor. Improvements consist of roadway widening and traffic signal upgrades, drainage and stormwater management, and utility relocations.

“Our administration is committed to improving and bettering transportation infrastructure for the benefit of all New Jerseyans,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during the groundbreaking ceremony, according to a statement released by his office. “This project is an excellent example of how we are working to deliver projects that improve safety and the quality of life in our communities. Today’s groundbreaking will pave the way for community revitalization and smart development in Woodbridge, with the roads to accompany the resulting growth.”

The project is funded through a $12 million County Aid Grant from the state’s Transportation Trust Fund.

“Providing state funding to county governments so they can keep their transportation infrastructure in a state of good repair is critically important,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Assistant Commissioner of Planning, Multimodal, and Grants Administration Michael Russo said in the statement. “The aid we are providing to Middlesex County will help improve the Route 9/Main Street intersection without burdening local taxpayers.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Gov. Murphy for his commitment to undertake and fund transportation infrastructure projects throughout New Jersey, but more importantly, right here in Woodbridge. The $14 million funding commitment from the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) to reconfigure the congested Route 9 and Main Street intersection stands as the most significant transportation infrastructure improvement undertaken in Woodbridge Township in more than a decade,” Woodbridge Mayor John E. McCormac said in the statement. “Once completed, this project will create a significantly improved Route 9 and Main Street intersection that will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and motor vehicle accidents and stand as a vital component to the downtown Woodbridge economic development initiative. We are eager to complete this important project and look forward to working with DOT and Middlesex County on this exciting and challenging project.”

County Aid funds are apportioned from the Transportation Trust Fund based on population and road mileage in each county, and each county selects the projects that receive funding, according to the statement. Projects may be improvements to public roads and bridges under county jurisdiction, or other transportation related work.