Hopewell Township police blotter

Someone fraudulently gained access to a Cherry Valley Road resident’s business bank account and transferred more than $10,000 over the past few months. The theft and fraud incident was reported Oct. 5.

A 57-year-old Trenton man was charged with theft for allegedly stealing an Apple iPhone belonging to an employee at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell while the victim was at work. The theft was reported Oct. 8 and the suspect was arrested Oct. 9.

Police were sent to Capital Health Medical Center to speak to the victim of a theft, who reported that someone had removed more than $500 from the victim’s wallet while the victim was at the hospital Oct. 8.

A thief entered a car while it was parked at a home on Nobadeer Drive and removed several items, including the victim’s wallet which contained less than $100 in cash. The theft occurred in the late evening hours of Oct. 9.

A 59-year-old Pennington man was charged with driving while intoxicated, following a single-car crash on Pennington Road near the Pennington traffic circle on Route 31 Oct. 10. The investigation revealed that the driver was allegedly operating the Chevrolet pickup truck while under the influence of alcohol.

An unlocked 2005 Mercury Mountaineer sport utility vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot at the Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell Oct. 14. The SUV was recovered several days later in Pennsylvania.