West Windsor police blotter

Someone entered an unlocked car parked in an unlocked garage at a residence in the Windsor Hunt development, and stole the victim’s wallet Oct. 16. The thief subsequently made fraudulent charges on the victim’s credit cards.

The driver of a car that was stopped on Old Trenton Road near Mercer County Community College and that was facing the wrong direction was charged with driving while intoxicated Aug. 8. A passerby tried to wake up the driver, whose foot was on the brake while the car’s transmission was still in drive, but the driver was unresponsive. An investigation revealed that the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel and was allegedly intoxicated.

An East Windsor resident was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for driving 69 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on Old Trenton Road Aug. 15. Police were conducting a speed enforcement detail when he allegedly sped past them. During the investigation, police found open and empty containers of alcoholic beverages in the car.

A hit-and-run crash resulted in charges of driving while intoxicated being leveled against a Stockton woman Aug. 16, after she drove off the roadway and struck a “crosswalk ahead” warning sign at North Post Road and Municipal Drive. The driver left the scene of the accident, but drove past it a short time later, according to reports. She reportedly disobeyed the red traffic signal, then drove very slowly and was impeding traffic before police could stop her.

A Hamilton Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated after the car he was driving crashed into the concrete center barrier on Route 1 and Alexander Road Aug. 22. The car, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and struck a sign and an electrical box before going back onto the highway and crashing into the barrier.

Two Philadelphia residents were charged with shoplifting after they were observed on surveillance video hiding eye drops and teeth whitening strips, valued at more than $900, in a satchel and a handbag, at Wegmans on Nassau Park Boulevard Aug. 24. They walked past the checkout lanes without paying and were stopped by police as they left the store, according to reports.

A Roselle man was charged with driving while intoxicated and obstructing the administration of law after he was stopped on Route 1 at Quakerbridge Road Aug. 29. He was in one of two cars that drove past police at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the car, which was being driven aggressively and tailgating cars in front of it. When police stopped the car, the investigation revealed that the driver was allegedly intoxicated and allegedly refused to cooperate during the arrest process.

Medication, cash, a wallet, a car key fob, a debit card and personal papers were reported stolen from a Village Road East home Aug. 29. The victims had left the house for about 90 minutes and discovered the burglary when they returned home. The thief gained entry to the house through an unlocked side door.