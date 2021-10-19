Lawrence Township police blotter

A 35-year-old Trenton man was charged with engaging in prostitution after police were called to investigate a disturbance at the Motel 6 on Brunswick Pike at 1:28 a.m. Oct. 15. The man and a woman were involved in a verbal dispute over the price police said.

A 31-year-old Trenton man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and having an unregistered vehicle. A police officer on patrol observed the man, who was not wearing shoes, standing in the middle of Grovers Mill Road near the entrance to a rental apartment complex at 1:04 a.m. Oct. 15. His 2016 Ford pickup truck was partially off the road. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

A 36-year-old Trenton man was charged with burglary, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was stopped by police on Myrtle Avenue at 3:26 a.m. Oct. 9. The police officer observed the man walking on Brunswick Avenue and watched as he turned onto Myrtle Avenue. After losing sight of the man, the office observed the man hiding under a van, according to reports. He ordered the man to come out from under the van and as he did so, he dropped a crack cocaine pipe, according to the allegations. During the investigation, the man was found to have items in his possession that had been removed from a car parked on Brunswick Avenue.

A 46-year-old Atlantic City woman was charged with shoplifting, possession of burglar tools (wire cutters) and possession of drug paraphernalia after she was observed taking $1,207.22 worth of merchandise from the Nordstrom Rack store at the Mercer Mall at 8:05 p.m. Oct. 13. A store loss prevention officer observed the woman select items and enter a bathroom. She came out of the bathroom and put the items in bags that she brought into the store, and walked past cash registers without paying for the items, according to the allegations. The investigation revealed that she used wire cutters to snip off the security sensors. She was also found to have three crack cocaine pipes in her possession.