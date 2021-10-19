Princeton police blotter

The manager of a Palmer Square West store reported that someone passed off a counterfeit $20 bill in making a purchase Oct. 9.

A Meadowbrook Drive resident reported Oct. 12 that someone had used their information to file a state unemployment benefits claim in a case of identity theft.

A 40-year-old Philadelphia woman was charged with criminal trespass for entering a house on Turner Court Oct. 12. She was also charged with burglary and theft after she was found to have items in her possession that had been reported stolen from a Prospect Avenue home.

A man entered a home on Lawrenceville Road through a window at 2:42 a.m. Oct. 13 in an attempted burglary, but fled when the homeowner, who had awakened, attempted to confront the man.

An Albert Way resident told police that someone stole her son’s Trek mountain bicycle, valued at $150, sometime between Oct. 8 and 11.

A 37-year-old Trenton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for speeding on Washington Road Oct. 16.

Someone entered two unlocked cars that were parked in the driveway of a Harriet Drive residence and stole a laptop computer from one of the cars. The incident was reported Oct. 17.

A 2013 Jaguar XJL that had been left unlocked with the keys inside was reported stolen from a Princeton-Kingston Road residence between 5 p.m. Oct. 16 and 9:45 a.m. Oct. 17.

A 27-year-old Ewing Township woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after she was stopped for speeding on Nassau Street Oct. 7.

Someone entered a backpack belonging to a woman and stole a plastic zip bag containing prescription medicine, valued at about $250, in an incident that was reported Oct. 7.

A Woodland Drive resident reported that someone used her personal credit card to buy an iPhone 13, valued at $902.57. The incident of identity theft and computer criminal activity was reported Oct. 8.

A 43-year-old Hamilton Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for speeding and careless driving on Mercer Street Oct. 9.