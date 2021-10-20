Burlington County launches new web portal for COVID-19 testing appointments

The Burlington County Health Department continues to make COVID-19 testing accessible and has launched a new web portal for residents to reserve appointment times at the county’s testing site.

Testing continues to be available for walk-ins five days a week at the Burlington County Emergency Training Center at 53 Academy Drive in Westampton, but health officials said the new portal will permit residents to book appointment times and submit information in advance to make testing faster and easier, according to information provided by the county.

Currently, about 200 people a day are coming to the clinic to submit samples for testing.

“Testing remains a critical tool to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by identifying and isolating those who have become exposed or infected and we’re seeing high demand for it as more people return to work at offices or in-person learning in classrooms,” Dr. Herb Conaway, director of the Burlington County Health Department, said in the statement. “We want to make sure testing remains accessible and convenient, so we created a web portal for residents to submit information and book appointment times. Appointments are not required, but it can make the process faster and easier so we’re encouraging residents who need a test to make use of this new tool.”

The portal can be accessed at either www.burlingtoncountytesting.org or www.co.burlington.nj.us/1927/COVID-19-Testing.

The clinic operates on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.

Testing is available for any Burlington County resident 5 and up, as well as anyone who works in Burlington County or attend schools here.

No prescription is required, but insurance information is requested from those who have it. No one will be turned away from testing due to a lack of insurance, according to the statement.

The Health Department also continues to make COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone who is unvaccinated, as well as booster shots for those who are eligible to receive them.

The vaccine clinics run on the following schedule: