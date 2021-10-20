James Edward Ralph, 70, of Monroe, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ.

Born in Princeton, NJ, and raised in Point Pleasant, NJ, Jim graduated from Point Pleasant Boro High School in 1969. After high school he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Jim was a groundskeeper for the Peddie School in Hightstown, NJ for 25 years retiring in 2013.

Jim was a longtime communicant of Nativity of Our Lord R.C. Church in Monroe and a member of the Moose Lodge in Point Pleasant, NJ. Jim enjoyed playing golf and attending thoroughbred horse racing.

Predeceased by his parents, Robert William, Jr. and Eileen M. (McQueen) Ralph; he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Dr. Robert William, Jr. and Carla Mae Ralph; his three nephews, Michael James, Matthew Robert and David Paul; and their families.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel, 136 Morrison Ave., Hightstown, NJ.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord R.C. Church, 185 Applegarth Road, Monroe Township, NJ.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hightstown, NJ.

The Ralph family requests masks be worn by all attendees at the visitation and funeral services honoring Jim.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ralph’s memory to Nativity of Our Lord R.C. Church, 185 Applegarth Road, Monroe Township, NJ.

