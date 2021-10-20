NJPGA recognizes golf instructor at Plainfield Country Club

1 / 2 2 / 2 ❮ ❯

EDISON – Ryan Hager, director of golf instruction at Plainfield Country Club, spends his time teaching the game of golf to people of all levels.

For his efforts, Hager has been recognized as Teacher of the Year through New Jersey Section of the PGA of America (NJPGA), which awards recipients in several categories.

The New Jersey PGA, in conjunction with the New Jersey State Golf Association, plans to recognize the award recipients at the Celebration of Golf at Canoe Brook Country Club on Oct. 28 and at the NJPGA Fall Meeting at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club on Oct. 25.

“I am thrilled and humbled,” Hager said. “It certainly feels great to be recognized by your peers.”

Hager has been a golf instructor at Plainfield Country Club for three years. Prior to coming to the club, Hager spent time learning and honing the craft from world renowned golf instructor Jim McLean in Miami. He earned a degree in golf management from Penn State University.

For some time, Hager split his time between Miami and the Plainfield Country Club. He interned as an instructor at the club in Edison and decided to stay.

Hager provides lessons to members of all ages from students competing on junior level teams and college divisions to running clinics for all levels.

Since its founding in 1916, The PGA of America has maintained a twofold mission: to establish and elevate the standards of the profession and to grow interest and participation in the game of golf. The NJPGA is one of 41 geographic sections throughout the country and has been in operation since 1925.