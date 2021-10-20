Opinion: A transformative evening with Dr. Bernice A. King

Princeton Senior Resource Center (PSRC) would like to thank all who participated in our virtual Fall Fundraiser on Oct. 16 with Dr. Bernice A. King. PSRC is grateful to all our event sponsors, annual sponsors, donors, participants and community partners for making PSRC’s Fall Fundraiser a success.

It was a thoughtful discussion and transformative evening with Dr. King at both our virtual VIP and Main Event sessions.

Dr. King, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, spoke dynamically on racial justice, her parents’ legacy, and nonviolence.

We thank the community for supporting a new initiative this year, “pay it forward” tickets, which enabled PSRC to widen our tent of participants by inviting special guests from a diverse group of community partners throughout the area and begin a critical discussion around diversity, equity and inclusion. Partners included the Witherspoon-Jackson Historical and Cultural Society, Civil Rights Commission, CornerHouse Youth Leadership Program, Send Hunger Packing, Every Child Valued, and student leaders from the Princeton High School and Lawrence high schools.

Additionally, in celebrating Evergreen Forum’s 20th anniversary at the event, PSRC honored 20 years of Evergreen Forum instructors, volunteers, and steering committee members as the 2021 PSRC Volunteer Appreciation Award Recipients. Evergreen Forum provides stimulating daytime study and discussion and promotes lifelong learning for adults. With tremendous gratitude, PSRC acknowledges 20 years of volunteers who helped to grow the program from four classes and 40 participants to up to 28 classes and over 700 students.

PSRC is forever grateful to all our sponsors, donors, and participants who continuously support our community nonprofit where aging adults and their families find support, guidance, education and social programs to help them navigate life transitions and continue to be active, healthy and engaged in the community.

Drew A. Dyson

Chief Executive Officer

Joan Girgus

Board President

Lisa Adler

Chief Development Officer

Princeton Senior Resource Center

Princeton