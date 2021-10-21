Candidate for Monroe council accused of stealing campaign signs

MONROE – A candidate for Monroe Township Council has been accused of stealing campaign signs for the election on Nov. 2.

Timothy Eosso, 51, of Monroe, was charged on Oct. 19 with one count of disorderly persons theft by unlawful taking, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Michael Biennas of the Monroe Township Police Department.

An investigation by members of the police department determined that on Oct. 7, Eosso allegedly removed roadside campaign signs from the area of Applegarth Road, according to the statement released on Oct. 21.

Eosso is a Republican candidate vying for the Ward 2 seat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 732-521-0222, ext. 130.