Haunted River Walk resumes in Milltown

Milltown Public Schools will hold its annual Halloween Haunted River Walk along the Mill Pond Path from 7-9 p.m. Oct 21, and from 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23.

To purchase tickets, whose sales end 15 minutes before the end time, visit the rescue squad parking lot.

Gate ticket prices are $8 for adults, $6 for students, and $4 for seniors.

Not recommended for children under 10 unless accompanied by parent.

In case of inclement weather, check the Joyce Kilmer School website at milltownps.org or Cable Channel Milltown 15.

Face masks – not costume masks – must be worn by all ticket holders.