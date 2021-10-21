Keyport council members award contract for Church Street improvements

KEYPORT – The Borough Council has awarded a contract not to exceed $1.42 million for improvements to a street in Keyport.

During a meeting on Oct. 19, council members passed a resolution awarding a contract to Lucas Brothers Inc., Marlboro, for improvements to Church Street.

The company was awarded the contract as the lowest bidder, according to the resolution.

According to a letter from CME Associates, the borough’s engineering firm, other bids were submitted by Lima Charlie Construction, ($1.49 million); Black Rock Enterprises LLC, ($1.50 million); S. Brothers Inc., ($1.52 million); KM Construction Corp., ($1.55 million); James R. Ientile Inc., ($1.62 million); and L&L Paving Company Inc. ($1.66 million).

CME Associates recommended that the bid submitted by Lucas Brothers be awarded.

The award of the contract is subject to the certification of available funds by the borough’s chief financial officer; Lucas Brothers executing and delivering the contract; Lucas Brothers obtaining and submitting the performance bond, certificate of insurance and other required documents to the borough; and review and approval by the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

In other business, the council members authorized the purchase of an E-ONE Typhoon pumper fire apparatus and related equipment in an amount not to exceed $684,705.

The equipment was purchased from Absolute Fire Protection Co. Inc. and will be used by the Eagle Hose Company of the Keyport Fire Department, according to a letter from Absolute Fire Protection.

Council members authorized the purchase of a Ford Police Interceptor vehicle and related equipment in an amount not to exceed $43,764, and they authorized the purchase of an O’Brien Model 7040 sewer jet and related equipment for the Department of Public Works in an amount not to exceed $92,171.

In addition, two Class I special law enforcement officers have been appointed to the Keyport Police Department. The officers are Victor Matay and Derek Martinez.

According to a resolution, Class I officers are authorized to perform routine traffic details, spectator control and other similar duties. The hourly rate for the position is $13.60.

And Keith Parella has been appointed as a part-time code enforcement officer, subject to completion of all pre-employment requirements. The hourly rate is $20 and Parella will not work more than 25 hours per week.

Finally, the council members appointed Jay Everard as a part-time electrical subcode official and electrical inspector. The annual salary for the position is $12,500, according to a resolution.