Physicians, clinicians travel to Puerto Rico to assist with vaccinations, other health measures

Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Two months later, a group of physicians affiliated with RWJBarnabas Health flew to the island nation, partnering with the University of Puerto Rico and its surrounding communities to register aid.

Since there is a large Hispanic workforce in the Central Jersey area, a lot of local residents had family members suffering through the after-effects of the storm.

Through 2018, different groups affiliated with Community Health and Global Strategic Partnerships and RWJBarnabas Health traveled to the island every four to six weeks. Since then, there have been a total of 21 trips taken to assist with supply chain for the hospital, pop up clinics and community outreach – whatever the university determined it needed at the time.

It also included sending pathologists because of a backlog of autopsies after the super storm, said Margie Heller, senior vice president of Community Health and Global Strategic Partnerships, Saint Barnabas Medical Center and RWJBarnabas Health

Assistance is rendered within about an hour’s drive from San Juan.

“New Jersey is such a diverse state. It is multi-ethnic, multicultural. There is a strong connection to the home country, and family members reflect who we are,” said Dr. Ernani Sadural, director of Community Health and Global Strategic Partnerships, Saint Barnabas Medical Center and RWJBarnabas Health. “Our workforce … is a natural extension to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, which are the two largest Latino groups in New Jersey.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, a group had been in Puerto Rico, but returned to the U.S. on March 7.

They could not fly south again until May 2021 because of travel restrictions, but at that time began vaccinating residents. About 300 people received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which was distributed by the University of Puerto Rico. In September the boosters became available, so more than 750 were vaccinated over a four-day period.

“We primarily assisted with the vaccine efforts in particular. That, we felt that was the No. 1 priority for everyone, including the New Jersey community. We felt it took precedence,” Sadural said.

Members of the skill-based volunteer group of clinicians and staff helped at pharmacies and through home visits for residents who couldn’t get out, especially in the mountainous regions, Heller said.

Sadural said he was surprised that while many physicians are suffering from fatigue and burnout due to the pandemic, these groups “have continued to answer the call.”

“These are people who do it out of shared purpose, shared mission and values,” Heller said. “Each trip reinforces the reason we all go into healthcare.”

Heller said that these trips are “eye-opening” and “life-changing,” such as a mission she took in 2016 to the border of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. She said there is a completely different way of living, which gives visitors a completely different sense of purpose.

She said much is the same in Puerto Rico, where, for example, tourists frequenting Vieques, a small island off the main country, indulge in the beauty of the resorts, but natives often have no running water or no new clothing; the hospitals are closed or have a one-room emergency room; doctors are sometimes working, sometimes not; there is no prenatal care; and someone who has a heart attack, if they are lucky enough to live, may get airlifted to San Juan within 24 hours.

“On the surface level it looks like it’s magical … but there are places that need such attention that we need to do the work and we need to help,” she said. “People there appreciate when we come and do the work. You don’t necessarily get that here (in the U.S.). It’s just a great feeling to go somewhere else and be of service.”

“It takes a village,” Sadural added. “Community health is not just about medical care that is delivered. … It’s a commitment to be part of a community, going to where people live in conditions where they work in social detriments.”

In terms of COVID, most islanders are very stringent with their protection standards, such as asking for the vaccine and wearing their masks, even outdoors, Heller said.

“It’s very refreshing to see how Puerto Rico has really done its part,” she said.

She said that there has been a struggle in the U.S. to vaccine Black and Brown residents, so she is hoping that they will gain insight from the highly successful program in Puerto Rico and build that confidence in New Jersey.

Plus, being able to vaccinate those in New Jersey and Puerto Rico allows for greater connectivity, because families can reunite after months of separation.

“They are a resilient people,” Sadural said of Puerto Ricans, who continue to struggle with power outages since Maria’s wrath four years ago. “They continue to face these challenges in solidarity, especially among families. The mood is still very upbeat by virtue of their ability to come together against COVID. It strengthened their resolve.”

RWJBarnabas plans to send a group of physicians in November to help a standalone cancer center develop its new robotic surgery program.

Locally in New Jersey, there are flu vaccine clinics, COVID vaccine clinics, blood pressure screenings, food drives, food distribution events, diabetes assessments and cardiac screenings in the territories of any hospital under the RWJBarnabas chain.

