Raritan Bay Medical Center becomes Old Bridge Medical Center

From left: Louis Brusco Jr., MD FCCM CPE, chief medical officer, Old Bridge Medical Center; William DiStanislao, interim president, chief hospital executive, Old Bridge Medical Center; Owen Henry, Old Bridge Mayor; Robert C. Garrett, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health; Todd Way, president, central market, Hackensack Meridian Health; Jane O’Rourke, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, chief nursing officer, Old Bridge Medical Center. PHOTO COURTESY OF HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

× From left: Louis Brusco Jr., MD FCCM CPE, chief medical officer, Old Bridge Medical Center; William DiStanislao, interim president, chief hospital executive, Old Bridge Medical Center; Owen Henry, Old Bridge Mayor; Robert C. Garrett, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health; Todd Way, president, central market, Hackensack Meridian Health; Jane O’Rourke, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, chief nursing officer, Old Bridge Medical Center. PHOTO COURTESY OF HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health unveiled Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Old Bridge’s new name to the public, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center.

“After conducting extensive research, we are proud to unveil the new name to the public,” Robert C. Garrett, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health, said in a prepared statement after the unveiling on Oct. 21. “Our new name reflects our mission and supports our growing Old Bridge community.”

“From expanding our Emergency Department, an award-winning ICU, a Bariatric Center for Excellence, a Comprehensive Diabetes Center and plans to expand even more, this new name reflects our commitment to our patients in the community,” William DiStanislao, interim president, chief hospital executive, Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center, said in the statement.

With this change, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy will become Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, dropping Perth Amboy from the name since there will only be one hospital with the Raritan Bay name.

Recently at Old Bridge Medical Center, the new 19 total private Emergency Room beds opened to the public this past summer, a new retail pharmacy service was added for team members and patients, and the new concourse opened that connects all three buildings on the campus, according to the statement.

The anticipated grand opening of the new Emergency Department, a $39 million investment, is expected to open in March 2022.