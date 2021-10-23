Middlesex Water Company officials to host meeting regarding PFOA drinking water notice in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE – Middlesex Water Company officials will host a meeting Monday to detail important information about the drinking water notice mailed to residents last week regarding perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Colonia High School, 180 East St., Colonia section of Woodbridge.

Customers who receive water from Middlesex Water Company’s (MWC) Park Avenue Treatment Plant in South Plainfield received public notification regarding a PFOA exceedance.

PFOA is a member of the group of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl

substances (PFAS), used as a processing aid in the manufacture of fluoropolymers used in non-stick cookware and other products, as well as other commercial and industrial uses, based on its resistance to harsh chemicals and high temperatures. PFOA has also been used in aqueous film-forming foams for firefighting and training, and it is found in consumer products such as stain-resistant coatings for upholstery and carpets, water-resistant outdoor clothing, and greaseproof food packaging, according to MWC.

People who drink water containing PFOA in excess of the maximum contaminant level (MCL) over time could experience problems with their blood serum cholesterol levels, liver, kidney, immune system, or, in males, the reproductive system. Drinking water containing PFOA in excess of the MCL over time may also increase the risk of testicular and

kidney cancer. For females, drinking water containing PFOA in excess of the MCL over time may cause developmental delays in a fetus and/or an infant. Some of these developmental effects may persist through childhood, according to MWC.

Metuchen Mayor Jonathan Busch said he spoke to MWC officials expressing his concerns regarding the notice on Oct. 21. In discussions with Woodbridge Mayor John E. McCormac on Oct. 22, he said the mayor “graciously” invites Metuchen residents to attend the meeting.

“This will be a great opportunity for concerned residents to hear from and ask questions of Middlesex Water representatives,” Busch said on social media on Oct. 23. “As I mentioned in a previous post, Metuchen is in the process of scheduling a similar-type meeting in the near future.”

For more information contact Middlesex Water Company Customer Service Department at 800-549-3802 or visit www.middlesexwater.com/alerts.