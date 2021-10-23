Opinion: South Brunswick BOE incumbents assure school district will be well-run

Re-elect Barry Nathanson (column 2), Lisa Rodgers (column 6) and Dr. Stephen Parker (column 7) as our three members of the South Brunswick Board of Education.

They have been outstanding public servants during these difficult times of continued shrinking state money support, increasing state mandates and the unexpected pandemic.

They know how to assure that our school district will continue to be well-run, regardless of whatever challenges State government and nature put in our way.

Marty Abschutz

Past President

South Brunswick Board of Education