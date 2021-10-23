Rider University, Prospanica sign partnership to support Hispanic professionals

Rider University and Prospanica, an association of Hispanic MBAs and professionals, signed a partnership agreement that provides a 20% tuition reduction for participating members for undergraduate, graduate and continuing education programs, as well as eligible immediate family members who are under 24.PHOTO COURTESY OF PROSPANICA

Rider University and Prospanica, an association of Hispanic MBAs and professionals, signed a partnership agreement that provides a 20% tuition reduction for participating members for undergraduate, graduate and continuing education programs, as well as eligible immediate family members who are under 24.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to support higher educational attainment and career success for our students who identify as Hispanic,” Rider University President Gregory G. Dell’Omo said after the signing on Oct. 13 on Rider’s campus in Lawrence, according to information provided by Rider.

New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way spoke at the event, which also included remarks by Prospanica CEO Thomas Savino and National Board Vice Chair Janet Simms ’94, who received a bachelor’s in accounting from Rider.

Prospanica has advocated for Hispanic business professionals for 30 years. It was founded in 1988 as the National Society of Hispanic MBAs. The organization hosts annual career and professional development conferences and connects thousands of Hispanics to graduate programs, subject matter experts, corporations and each other, according to the statement.

“We are extremely pleased to provide, through this partnership, another opportunity for Hispanic professionals to receive a quality education that will enable them to achieve their full potential,” Savino said in the statement.

The partnership supports goals and objectives in Rider’s Inclusive Excellence Plan, which include creating strategic pathways for diverse students to establish career development opportunities.

Rider currently has partnerships with many organizations and companies, including The New Jersey Bankers Association, Princeton Mercer Chamber of Commerce, Bancroft and other organizations throughout New Jersey. In addition to professional development for employees, these partners benefit from access to custom-designed training programs, educational sessions led by expert faculty, discounted tickets to Rider’s Division I athletic events, internship and recruitment opportunities, and more.

For more information about the partnership between Rider and Prospanica, visit rider.edu/prospanica.