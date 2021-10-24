Independent Datebook, Oct. 27

• Congregation B’nai Israel, Rumson, will host its holiday boutique in person in 2021 from 1-7 p.m. Nov. 17 in an indoor-outdoor setup. Shop from categories including accessories, women’s, children’s, home, toys and more. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to enter for all age 12 and older, and masks are required for all individuals. For current information, vendor features, contests and more, find the synagogue on Instagram or on its Facebook event page #shopandbuy4CBI

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will present a Zoom event, “Antisemitism In America,” by Anti-Defamation League speaker Eileen Hershenov, at 2 p.m. Nov. 7. This will be a PowerPoint presentation. Admission is $5 for museum members and $7 for non-members. Details: 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Nov. 2, Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury, 352 Sycamore Ave., Shrewsbury, 1-7 p.m.; Nov. 6, Our Lady of Fatima Parish Hall, 376 Maple Place, Keyport, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 10, Lincroft Fire Company, 601 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 11, Knights of Columbus, 200 Fair Haven Road, Fair Haven, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “Can You Use A Little More Joy!” via a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The presenter will be Janet Kester, an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for seniors facilitator at the University of Colorado. She will discuss the value of learning new things in order to maintain a novel outlook on life. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for the registration link.

• Morganville United Methodist Church, 215 Conover Road, Marlboro, will open its thrift shop on Saturdays in October and November from 9 a.m. to noon. The thrift shop has new and nearly new items of clothing, housewares, home decor, toys, CDs, DVDs, books and more; vintage and collectible items. All are welcome to visit the thrift shop.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Nature Lecture Series – The Real Story of the Jersey Devil on Oct. 28 from 7-8 p.m. at the Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth section of Middletown. Learn about the history and folklore of the Jersey Devil during a presentation by a park system naturalist. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

