News Transcript Datebook, Oct. 27

• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will meet on the following dates: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Committee of the Whole, Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan; and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, regular action meeting, Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan. The meetings are open to the public.

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will present a Zoom event, “Antisemitism In America,” by Anti-Defamation League speaker Eileen Hershenov, at 2 p.m. Nov. 7. This will be a PowerPoint presentation. Admission is $5 for museum members and $7 for non-members. Details: 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “Can You Use A Little More Joy!” via a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The presenter will be Janet Kester, an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for seniors facilitator at the University of Colorado. She will discuss the value of learning new things in order to maintain a novel outlook on life. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for the registration link.

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Oct. 28, Temple Shaari Emeth, 400 Craig Road, Manalapan, 4-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• NJ Blood Services, a division of the NY Blood Center, will host blood drives from 1-7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 1-7 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township (store between Cheesecake Factory and Chico’s). Appointments recommended. To make an appointment go to https://nybc.org/newjerseydrive (use sponsor code 65805) or call 800-933-2566. Walk-ins accepted if spacing allows. Remember to eat, drink and bring donor ID card or an ID with name and photo.

• Morganville United Methodist Church, 215 Conover Road, Marlboro, will open its thrift shop on Saturdays in October and November from 9 a.m. to noon. The thrift shop has new and nearly new items of clothing, housewares, home decor, toys, CDs, DVDs, books and more; vintage and collectible items. All are welcome to visit the thrift shop.

• The Colts Neck Lions Club will host its 27th annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 at the Colts Neck Community Church, 25 Merchants Way, Colts Neck. Breakfast will cost $5 per adult, $3 per child and $3 for seniors. All are welcome to attend. Proceeds will be donated to two causes: Kateri Day Camp, a summer camp serving children ages 5 to 13, that is a program of Collier Youth Services in Marlboro; and funding a service dog for a wounded veteran. Follow the club’s Facebook page for current information or visit www.coltsnecklionsclub.us

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a cookstove demonstration on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a mill demonstration on Oct. 30-31 from 1-4 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Simpson United Methodist Church will host a pumpkin patch from Oct. 9-31 at the church, 2095 Route 516, Old Bridge (across from the YMCA). A variety of shapes and sizes of pumpkins will be for sale, as well as gourds and other items. Hours are 3-8 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. A trunk or treat event is planned for 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31. All are welcome to attend.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

