Freehold Township officials award contract for treatment plant upgrades

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – Members of the Township Committee have awarded a $479,000 contract to a Gloucester County company that will undertake filter upgrades at Freehold Township’s water treatment facility.

On Oct. 12, committee members awarded a contract to Level-1 Construction Inc., Williamstown, for filter upgrades on the south side of the Jackson Mills Road water treatment plant. Level-1 Construction was awarded the contract as the low bidder.

Township Administrator Peter Valesi said the project is being undertaken to replace all of the media which helps to clean the water and the interior of the filters.

According to a resolution, other bids were submitted by Underground Utilities Corp. ($892,692); Pact Construction ($876,800); Derstine Company ($676,400); Quad Construction Company ($513,000); Municipal Maintenance ($496,080); Iron Hill Construction Co. ($495,752); and Allied Construction Group ($488,700).

Mott MacDonald, the township’s engineering firm, recommended that Level-1 Construction receive the contract.

In other business, the committee members authorized a $10,998 increase in a contract that was awarded to A.C. Shultes Inc. for the rehabilitation of Well No. 11 at the water treatment facility.

According to a resolution, the increase was due to a new well pump and repairs to the discharge head.

The initial contract for the project totaled $88,250. The revised contract totals $99,248, according to the resolution. All of the work has been completed and a final payment has been made to A.C. Shultes.

And, the committee members awarded contracts to Dancer Farms and to Gibson Farms for leaf recycling and disposal in 2021. The farms will serve as locations for leaf collection services. Both contracts are in an amount not to exceed $52,000 each.

Finally, committee members amended a contract with Central Jersey Tree Experts to remove diseased ash trees at Michael J. Tighe Park, Georgia Road. The contract was originally in an amount not to exceed $17,000, but has now been amended to an amount not to exceed $20,500.