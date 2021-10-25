Is ‘Prison Break’ coming back to FOX?

Question: I keep seeing posts about a new season of Prison Break on social media. Any truth to this? —Gene

Matt Roush: Few things would surprise me less than to see any of Fox’s former hits returning in some form or another. In a recent interview, Fox’s entertainment chief Michael Thorn noted that another 24 reboot was in active development, adding, “We’re always open to reinventing our best IP (intellectual property),” name-checking Glee and Prison Break as shows they haven’t heard pitches for yet but were open to. So maybe that got the rumor mill going again.

As we’re seeing more and more often, everything old is new again on network TV, and that’s not going to stop anytime soon.

Question: Have you heard anything about whether Get Shorty will be coming back? —Toni M

Matt Roush: While EPIX never officially or publicly canceled the show, Get Shorty is history. (Rule of thumb: If two years have gone by with no news about a show going back into production, odds are it’s over.) I enjoyed this adaptation of the Elmore Leonard property, one of the better show-business satires. Thankfully, much of its terrific cast — Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano, Sean Bridgers, Lidia Porto (Home Economics) — keeps turning up all over TV and film.

To submit questions to TV Critic Matt Roush, go to: tvinsider.com