News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 27

A resident of Marlboro has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash in South Brunswick, Middlesex County.

At 4:35 a.m. Sept. 19, South Brunswick police officers responded to the area of Major Road to investigate a report of a single-vehicle crash.

An investigation by South Brunswick Officer William Beard and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Antonino Ferlita, 22, of Marlboro, was driving a 2002 Ford F-350 on Major Road when he left his lane of travel, overturned the truck, and struck a tree, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka on Oct. 18.

The only passenger who was in the vehicle, Gerald Pellak III, 22, of the Dayton section of South Brunswick, died at the scene.

On Oct. 18, Ferlita was charged with one count of second degree vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated and other motor vehicle offenses, according to the statement from Ciccone and Hayducka.

The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents “The Borscht Belt,” a Zoom talk by historian Marty Schneit, on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for museum members and $12 for non-members. To make a reservation and to receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit www.jhmomc.org

Through the presentation, Schneit strives to bring to life a remarkable time, place and people that will never be duplicated, according to a press release.

What survives of the Borscht Belt in New York’s Catskill Mountains is in the memory of those who lived it. Schneit will detail the history of the Borscht Belt: its hotels, comedians, the culture and experience, according to the press release.

Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) has opened its 147th store, its sixth in New Jersey, at 600 Trotters Way, Freehold Township. The store occupies a 44,784-square-foot space previously occupied by Toys R Us. Nearly 50 full-time and part-time associates have been hired for the store, which is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

“We are looking forward to sharing Ocean State Job Lot’s unique shopping experience with our new neighbors in Freehold Township,” said Jeff Greene, store team leader, Ocean State Job Lot. “From seasonal items and home essentials, to pantry staples, paper goods, holiday

wrapping, and a wide array of cleaning products, Ocean State Job Lot offers unbeatable prices and selection.”

As part of its Three Square Meals program, the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation will make a donation of non-perishable food items to Fulfill, the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, according to a press release.

In addition, a pallet of food will be donated to Freehold Open Door food pantry as part of the foundation’s Pallets to Pantries program.

Finally, a $500 gift card will be provided to Freehold’s All Fur Love Animal Rescue, a donation made possible through the foundation’s To The Rescue initiative to aid animal welfare organizations, according to the press release.