News Transcript On Campus, Oct. 27

Winston Li of Marlboro has earned a Master of Science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga. He was among approximately 1,480 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the Summer 2021 semester.

Jake Gross of Morganville was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Luke Ricciardi of Morganville has earned a degree with high honors in quantitative finance from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken. He expects to receive his graduate degree in financial analytics in December. Luke graduated from the Freehold Regional High School District’s Business Learning Center at Marlboro High School in 2017. He is the son of Lou and Amy Ricciardi.

Emily Saporita of Freehold is one of 120 students participating with the Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa., Pride of The Valley Marching Band this year. Emily, a graduate of Freehold Township High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in music education. The band includes music majors and non-music majors representing almost every academic program on campus. The marching band performs at all home football games and makes appearances at various exhibitions during the fall semester.

Kaitlyn T. Marut, a native of Morganville, received a $3,500 scholarship from Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, to attend graduate school at Rutgers University, School of Management and Labor Relations. Kaitlyn graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, Lawrenceville, in December 2020. She earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational psychology, a minor in general business and a certificate in leadership. Throughout her undergraduate career, Kaitlyn conducted research on creativity in the workplace. Additionally, she served in leadership roles in various campus organizations, including Psi Chi, the Society for Human Resource Management, Zeta Tau Alpha, and the Rider University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa. She participated in five internships as an undergraduate. Kaitlyn is currently pursuing a master’s degree in labor and employee relations at Rutgers University.