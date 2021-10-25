Princeton school district administrators vacate top positions

Princeton Public Schools officials have launched a nationwide search to replace two top administrators, Robert Ginsberg and Michael J. Volpe, who will be leaving the school district in December.

Ginsberg, who is the acting assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, is retiring after 33 years in the district. His career spans 58 years, beginning as a teacher and assistant principal in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Volpe is the assistant superintendent for human resources. He is resigning to become the superintendent of schools for the Moorestown Township Public Schools in Burlington County.

Superintendent of Schools Carol Kelley praised Ginsberg and Volpe.

Ginsberg has been a staunch advocate for students, a role model for educators and a “perennially engaged member” of the educational community, Kelley said.

Volpe is leaving the district on solid footing, having implemented and standardized procedures for hiring people and for employee evaluations, Kelley said. He initiated a program to recruit administrators of color, she said.

Ginsberg arrived in the district in 1988 to become the principal of the Littlebrook School. After 10 years as the principal at the elementary school, he was appointed to become assistant superintendent in the then-Princeton Regional School District.

Ginsberg stayed in the post for one year before requesting to be placed back in the schools. He was named principal of the Johnson Park School in 1999, until moving back into administration in mid-2020 as the acting assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

School board members praised Ginsberg at the board’s Sept. 28 meeting, noting his dedication and readiness to listen to parents and their concerns.

School board member Susan Kanter said Ginsberg was the first person she met in the school district 18 years ago. As the principal at the Littlebrook School and the Johnson Park School, Ginsberg strove continuously to improve the experiences of students, staff and families, she said.

“His dedication to his job is legendary,” Kanter said.

Ginsberg wrote to the children long after they had left elementary school, acknowledging their achievements “big and small,” she said. He made every child feel that he was always cheering for them, she said.

School board member Dafna Kendal said Ginsberg’s decision to retire is “bittersweet.”

“One thing is very clear – you are loved across the district by parents, staff and most importantly by the students. You provided advice to staff and you were a resource for many families,” Kendal said.

“Bob, in short, you are a mensch,” Kendal said. A mensch is a person who is decent and honorable.

Ginsberg’s memory is impressive, said school board member Deb Bronfeld. He remembers every person’s name and every child’s name, as well as everything the district has done, Bronfeld said.

In a letter to the school board announcing his plans to retire, Ginsberg wrote that he appreciated the “unwavering support” from staff, parents, the community, school board members and the students.

“It’s folks in all these groups and especially the latter – the kids – who have made being a public school educator such a joyous, joyful and rewarding career,” Ginsberg wrote.